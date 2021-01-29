Managed Security Services Market Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast Report to 2024

29th Jan 2021 – Global Managed Security Services Market is expected to reach USD 60.94 billion by 2024. Managed Security Services (MSS) is termed as a systematic method to manage an administrations security needs. The services may be held outsourced or in house to a service provider that supervises other companies’ information and network system security.

Its functions comprise of responding to emergencies, round-the-clock monitoring and management of intrusion detection systems and firewalls, performing security assessments and security audits, and overseeing patch management and upgrades. The managed security services market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Access Managed Security Services Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/managed-security-services-market

Growing occurrence of cyber-attacks on IT infrastructure, strict government policy, and rising BYOD trends among organizations are documented as major factors of Managed Security Services Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, growth in several strict information security regulations by government may restrain overall market in the coming years. Managed Security Services industry is segmented based on type, size, mode, vertical, and region.

Managed Cloud Security, Managed Network Security, Managed Application Security, Managed Application Security, and other types could be explored in Managed Security Services in the forecast period. Others sector includes managed web security and managed database security. Managed network security sector accounted for the significant market share of Managed Security Services and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. Large enterprises and SMEs are the organization sizes that could be explored in Managed Security Services in the forecast period. Cloud and on-premises are the deployment mode that could be explored in Managed Security Services in the forecast period.

The market may be categorized based on verticals like retail, banking, financial services, and Insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, telecom and IT, energy and utilities, healthcare, and others that could be explored in the forecast period. Others sector comprises automotive, education, and media & entertainment. The BFSI sector accounted for the significant market share of Managed Security Services and is estimated to continue its dominance in the coming years. This may be because of rising use of mobile and web applications for banking payments and transactions. In addition, healthcare sector is estimated to grow at significant CAGR in the coming years.

The key players of Managed Security Services market are Wipro, IBM, NTT Security, SecureWorks, Fujitsu, Symantec, Fortinet, Trustwave, DXC, Verizon, CIPHER, AT&T, CenturyLink, Atos, BT, and BAE Systems. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As companies all over the world have to believe that alliance with a market would permit them proportional market existence and authority to declare the leadership position.

Request a Sample Copy of Managed Security Services Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/managed-security-services-market/request-sample

Managed Security Services Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

MEA

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com