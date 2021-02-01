Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market Scope, Revenue Driving Factors & Application Analysis Report, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 01, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The Global Internet Protocol Television Market is projected to reach USD 117.07 billion by 2025 owing to the emergence of Internet Protocol Television technology. Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) is an effective technology offering different television services with the help of one packet-switched network apart from the large number of internet protocol suites.

Key Players:

ARRIS International plc.

AT&T Inc.

Century Link, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Foxtel

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

MatrixStream Technologies, Inc.

Nectro IPTV

Growth Drivers:

With a substantial rise in the online traffic, the need for Internet Protocol Television is predicted to rise considerably which will boost the market. Furthermore, the rising internet video advertising is predicted to fuel the internet protocol television industry growth in the coming years. With the help of this technology any user who has an IP device like smart phone, tablet and laptop can enjoy IPTV service anytime and any wher ewith the help of high-speed internet connection. The rising demand for Video-on-Demand (VoD) and high-definition video entertainment by customers, the content network providers have experienced the importance of enhanced network development. Hence, the telecommunication, multi-media and network research players have powerfully developed by the IPTV.

Moreover, the introduction of advanced technology and enhanced products are expected to create promising growth opportunities for the well-established players in the internet protocol television market in the near future.

However, the increasing consumers’ need for superior quality and reliable experience is projected to offer wide opportunities in coming years. Nevertheless, the growing internet usage and the emergence of mobile CDN (content delivery network) is predicted to augment the internet protocol television industry in future. The developed nations from different parts of the world are likely to offer profitable benefits for the market players, where as the increasing population in the developing nations are projected to boost the progress of industry in the coming years.

Subscription Type Outlook:

Subscription-based IPTV

Subscription free IPTV

The Internet Protocol Television industry is categorized on the basis of transmission method, components, end-user and region. On the basis of transmission method, the market is divided into Global IPTV market by transmission method, Global IPTV market by wired transmission and IPTV market by wireless transmission. On the basis of components, the industry is divided into Video on Demand (VoD) software, Set top box, Access system, Video head-end encoder system and Digital rights management system. On the basis of end-user, the market is divided into IPTV market by end-users, Global IPTV market by enterprises and Global IPTV market by residential customers.

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the Internet Protocol Television market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. From among others, North America is expected to hold maximum dominance of the entire market in the coming years. This is due to the growing customers’ base for live streaming of content and online video in the area. With rigorous promotional campaigns and lower installation charges, Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at a speedy rate in future.

