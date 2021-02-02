AdvicePeriod Welcomes New Partner Advisor in California

Ventura, CA, 2021-Feb-02 — /EPR Network/ — AdvicePeriod, a nationwide network of experienced, like-minded advisors, is pleased to announce the addition of Jeff Harley as a Partner Advisor in Ventura, California.

As a veteran of the software & technology industry, Harley has extensive first-hand experience with the complex world of equity compensation. Having navigated the waters from startup to multi-billion-dollar IPO as an employee, Jeff has unique personal experience that clients can benefit from. Jeff holds his Series 65 (Investment Advisor) license and has earned the Personal Financial Planning Certificate from UCLA.

Harley’s addition to the AdvicePeriod team highlights the firm’s unique perspective on the importance of technological adaptation in the wealth management industry and just how imperative technological solutions are for client success.

“We are at the crossroads of technology and wealth management,” explains Steve Lockshin, AdvicePeriod Co-Founder. We aim to provide our advisors with the necessary tools to give their customers the best digital experience, which is appealing for many advisors who share the same vision.”

“I joined AdvicePeriod so that my clients could get access to the latest in advisor services and technology.” explains Harley. “Working with AdvicePeriod allows me to focus more of my time on my clients’ experience and make sure that they are making progress toward their goals.”

AdvicePeriod continues to grow as the firm gains nationwide recognition for its distinctive approach to wealth management.

AdvicePeriod expects more upcoming news in coming months.

About AdvicePeriod

AdvicePeriod is an SEC-registered investment advisor dedicated to focusing clients on the critical decisions necessary for managing their wealth. Our mission: to make wealth management more fair, effective, and successful; for clients and advisors alike. To learn more, visit: https://www.adviceperiod.com.