Q2ID with Catalina and InDesign CC 2020 Support

Santa Ana, United States of America, 2021-Feb-02 — /EPR Network/ — Markzware’s popular QuarkXPress to InDesign plugins bundle for file conversion is now out with Adobe CC 2020 support! Q2ID (Quark to InDesign) also offers full support for the latest Apple macOS Catalina or 10.15 of the Mac operating system. Q2ID is easy to use and, with just a click, you can open QXP or Quark files, right in InDesign. Like a QuarkXPress importer for InDesign! The Quark converter for InDesign is also available for Windows PC users, as well.

With this NEW release of Q2ID, we have added support for Adobe InDesign CC 2020. All users with a current Q2ID Annual Subscription now have access to download the new Q2ID Plug-ins, at no additional cost. New Features include new InDesign plug-ins for Adobe InDesign CC 2020, compatible with macOS 10.14.5 and 10.15 and more!

Quark to InDesign is easy and professional with Markzware’s Q2ID (Q2IND QXP2ID QXP2INDD – no, it’s Q2ID!).

Q2ID Bundle Subscription for Quark to InDesign CC Creative Cloud. CC2017 and lower. The Markzware Q2ID (QuarkXPress to InDesign conversion service) Bundle Subscription gives you access to all of our current Q2ID plugin versions. You will have access to Q2ID for InDesign CC, CS6, CS5.5 and CS5 both Macintosh and Windows platforms with a single purchase and License. Q2ID will convert all versions of QuarkXPress files, from v4 to Quark 9. Quark 10 coming any week now! Quark-to-InDesign with Markzware Q2ID Subscription Bundle for InDesign CC, CS6, CS5.5 and CS5. An InDesign plugin that will pay for itself, time and time again. Q2ID Bundle Subscription for Quark to InDesign CC Creative Cloud.

Q2ID has long been our top-selling QuarkXPress to InDesign plugin. It works, has virtually no interface, is easy and effective. The reviews of the conversion quality for Q2ID are literally 5-stars from hundreds of customers who reviewed it! So why change things? To get a download of Q2ID, you can purchase it online here: https://markzware.com/products/q2id/