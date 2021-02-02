Composer Willem Martens Will Release His Orchestral and Vocal Classical Album “Shining Through” on January 29 This Year

New York, NY, 2021-Feb-02 — /EPR Network/ — This album ‘Shining Through: Orchestral and Vocal Work in 15 Parts’ can be characterized as classical crossover music. However, the elaborated style of this composition displays significant signs of his thorough musical training. His compositions are spherical and evokes strong visual effects and responses. Link to Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/au/album/shining-through-orchestral-and-vocal-work-in-15-parts/1548312191

Martens is a former student of Darius, Milhaud, Nadia Boulanger and Pierre Schaeffer (musique concrete) in Paris/France. Composer Willem Martens will release his album “Shining Through” in many internet stores such as iTunes, Amazon and 7Digital and streaming sites such as Deezer, Spotify, Medianet, AMI Entertainment, etc.