University Tuition Fees in England Will be Frozen at a £9,250-a-year Maximum for the Next Academic Year

The tuition cap is part of an interim response as the British government considers further actions on the subject of education reform.

London, UK., 2021-Feb-02 — /EPR Network/ — Tuition fees for universities in England will be capped at £9,250-a-year for the next academic year, according to a recent decision reached by the British Department for Education (DfE). The changes should come as good news to any student who just got through their university admissions process, and is set to start studying this year.

The new tuition fee cap is part of a series of changes planned by the government, and the decision was reached based on a complete review of the British post-18 educational system performed between 2018-2019. The results of the review were published in 2019.

Reducing tuition fees is just one of the many changes proposed by the review, and alongside the announcement the government outlined its plans to implement other measures in the future. Proposed measures include the prioritizing funding for STEM subjects, making £2.5bn available to fund technical qualifications for adult learners, and a lifelong student loan entitlement for up to four years of higher education.

These plans were all published as part of an interim response to the 2019 post-18 educational report.

“This gives reassurance to potential students that incentives are aligned to encourage courses with good job outcomes and reinforces the Government’s commitment to safeguarding the UK’s high-quality research base,” stated the DfE, as part of the interim response.

On top of putting a cap on University tuition fees, the DfE also announced plans to move the Teaching Capital fund from a broad formula allocation to a targeted building system. The goal is to allocate capital funding to projects that will support high-quality provision in subjects aligned to the needs of the economy, while also contributing to the improvements of disadvantaged areas in the UK.

Philip Augar’s Post-18 Education and Funding review is the document at the core of all these changes. The independent analysis of the post-18 British educational system was requested by then Prime Minister Theresa May, and the panel responsible for the review was headed by financial expert Dr. Philip Augar. The results of the review were published in 2019, and the education sector has been expecting changes in response to the report ever since.

Soon after the interim response was made public, education sector groups came out to express their disappointment with the DfE decision.

University and College Union (UCU) general secretary Jo Grady stated that “Sadly this interim response confirms that there will not be a radical change to the current system. The Westminster government is wasting an opportunity to make a real difference for students and institutions.”

While the interim response does promise changes in line with what was proposed by the review, the actual document produced by Philip Augar asked for much more drastic changes. Among the proposals made by the independent review included cutting the tuition fee cap down to £7.500, allowing students to repay their loans over a 40-years period with interest rates reduced to the level of inflation, and offering maintenance grants for disadvantaged students of at least £3.000 a year.

The DfE stated that due to the pandemic, now is not the time to complete the review in full. But long-term decisions on cuts to fees will be made after the next Comprehensive Spending Review.

