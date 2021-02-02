RTB Winning Women Set to Honor Lady J at Upcoming Women’s Awards Ceremony

New York, NY, 2021-Feb-02 — /EPR Network/ — RTB (Removing The Bandages) Winning Women Set to Honor Lady J At Upcoming Women’s Awards Ceremony on Saturday, March 13th 2021 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm via Zoom. The Awards Ceremony will consist of honoring women for their impact and encouraging them to continue to walk in their power and purpose. The color scheme for the Gala is Red, Silver and Black/White. The event is Red Carpet so come dressed to impress.

The tickets are $20.00 per person.

About: Jacquie Murrell (Lady J) – Lady J is an Author, Youth/Family Mentor, National Speaker, Life “BounceBack” Coach, Media Personality, Serial Entrepreneur, and Community Servant Leader. She has degrees in Business Management and Psychology; is a Certified Tailor, Certified PSA, and is working towards a doctorate in Family Counseling.

She is the definition of what it means to “bounce back” after multiple traumas and overcoming life’s hardships that seem impossible. She has overcome many traumas and challenges that include but are not limited to: molestation, domestic violence, rape, abandonment, divorce, homelessness, multiple suicide attempts, addiction, depression, fatal brain aneurysm, and much more. Yes, she has overcome it all!

After rebuilding her life emotionally, mentally, physically, financially and spiritually, she began working on her purpose and created a successful “Out the Box” youth and family mentoring program as a result of her popular book series; Life Support. Her story and life experiences in combination with her education, has given her a powerful and unique set of tools to help others conquer the impossible to become possible and successful in all they do. This has led her to be a successful and dynamic speaker as she incorporates LIVE demonstrations and activities for the audience no matter the topic.

She is the founder of a nonprofit, NO LIMITS MINISTRY INC., owner of a credit consulting company, NO LIMITS CREDIT CONSULTING GROUP, Published author of 4 books, Owner/CEO of E.G.O. Entertainment Network, and Owner/CEO of Life Support Company LLC (out the box group mentoring program). She has served the downtown Indianapolis, IN homeless community for the last 10 years as well as families in need.

She has been the keynote speaker at numerous events, schools, and panel discussions to hundreds and mentored many women, youth and families over the last 10 years and continues to do so. She has previously held on-site sessions at facilities such as but not limited to Job Corps (Midwest Region), Marion County Juvenile Detention Center, Community Action Center of the Far East side and more.

She has been a guest on a number of radio and television shows, won community and other recognition awards, been featured on WTHR channel 13 News for her work with the homeless community, conducted numerous celebrity interviews, coordinated and provided media services for some of the largest events in Indianapolis, IN, has provided business coaching and services to over 40 clients, and has created a successful multi-media network for upcoming producers, hosts, artists, and more. Visit Lady J website online at: https://www.ladyj.co/

RTB Winning Women believes in the sisterhood and will be speaking into the lives of these extraordinary women at their upcoming awards ceremony. The motto of RTB Winning Women is ‘We are Not just our sister’s keeper, but we are our sister, because when she hurts so do we.’ RTB’s desire is for every woman no matter her ethnicity, social economic status, or culture to know that her situation does not define her destination. RTB Winning Women realizes that women often carry the weight for so many and they want these women to know that they have been given the power to carry a generation in the wombs and the strength to pick up what others may drop or walk away from during their journey.

RTB Winning Women stated this about Lay J upcoming honors “Your story, testimony and strength have touched the lives of many. You are the epitome of beauty, courage, and tenacity.”

To purchase your ticket(s) today visit www.sylindad.com and click on the shop page. For more information feel free to contact Sylinda Mumphery, Founder/RTB Movement at sylindad@gmail.com or call (404) – 938-2395