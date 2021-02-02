Acronis Cyber Protect Integration Enhances Security for Citrix® Workspace™

Woburn, United States of America, 2021-Feb-02 — /EPR Network/ — Most business today is conducted at the edge, with employees working from home on vulnerable, often personal, endpoint devices. As the amount of sensitive corporate data accessed by devices out of an organization’s control grows, so does the attack surface that the IT team must safeguard. In response to this complex reality, Acronis announces the development of an integrated solution for managed service providers designed to enhance the protection of their clients’ Citrix Workspace assets, no matter where they sit.

Citrix is driven to deliver a consistent work experience, free from complexity and distractions, that enables employees to perform at their best. The integration of Acronis Cyber Protect with Citrix Workspace adds advanced cybersecurity capabilities that enhance Citrix’s existing privacy and security measures. As a result, the VB100 certified antimalware solution secures endpoints with real-time protection that uses AI-based static and behavioral heuristic, on-demand antivirus, antiransomware and anticryptojacking technologies to prevent direct attacks against the Citrix Workspace app.

Cyber protection for virtual desktops

Given the increased sophistication of modern cyberthreats, any access point can be vulnerable to malware attacks that can destroy or alter files and inject malicious code. Without adequate cyber protection, a successful attack on a virtual desktop can put the entire environment at risk. Once the first client machine is compromised, the infection can move laterally across the network, encrypting data on other machines and leaving the target company open to devastating downtime and lost revenue.

By integrating with Citrix, Acronis Cyber Protect delivers a cohesive and cost-effective solution that enables MSPs to protect virtual desktop environments from direct attacks. Its advanced antimalware technology uses kernel-level drivers to protect files and registry entries from modification, while preventing the injection of malicious code.

Acronis roadmap calls for additional Citrix integrations

This integration is the first of several capabilities Acronis has planned to support Citrix solutions. The following 4 additional enhancements are planned for early 2021:

* Agentless Antimalware Protection for Virtual Machines

* Antimalware Protection for User Profiles

* Agentless Backup for Citrix Hypervisor

* Continuous Data Protection for User Profiles

To learn more about the benefits of deploying Acronis Cyber Protect with Citrix Workspace, visit citrixready.citrix.com/acronis-inc/acronis-cyber-protect-cloud.html .

Any developer or ISV interested in integrating cyber protection into their solutions can learn more about the Acronis Cyber Platform at www.acronis.com/en-us/partners/cyber-platform/ .