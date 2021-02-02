Ellis Fire Suppression Now Offers Fire Alarm Monitoring

BOSTON, MA, 2021-Feb-02 — /EPR Network/ — Ellis Fire Suppression is a fire protection company serving Boston, Massachusetts and the surrounding areas. Established in 2005, it is Ellis Fire’s mission to provide excellence in fire protection. Their team has expertise in the construction, renovation, and servicing of fire protection systems for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. To round out their fire protection services, Ellis Fire Suppression also offers fire alarm monitoring.

Alarm monitoring services from Ellis Fire give customers 24-hour protection from a fire or break-in. Their alarm monitoring service encompasses a variety of alarms and signals including fire alarms, sprinkler system activation, sprinkler flow alarms, security alarms, tamper, supervisory and trouble alarms, fire pump signals and temperature alarms.

Ellis Fire Suppression has live operators working around the clock to be ready when a monitored alarm activates. When alarms go off in a facility, a signal is sent to the live operators at a central station who alert proper authorities and business contacts so someone can be dispatched to the facility as soon as possible.