Fashinza – one of its kind B2B Platform Transforming the future of the fashion manufacturing industry using data and technology

Delhi, India, 2021-Feb-02 — /EPR Network/ — The year 2020 has had devastating effects on the fashion industry and has been even harsher on manufacturers and suppliers around the world. The disruption was quite sudden and now that it is time to rewire the industry, a Gurugram-based startup Fashinza has formally unveiled India’s one of its kind B2B platform that helps apparel and fashion brands outsource their manufacturing with complete transparency and reliability. An end-to-end cloud-based production platform, it helps apparel and fashion brands outsource their manufacturing efficiently. Fashinza already has 400 plus ethical partner factories across India, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka and counts brands like Forever21, Noon.com, FirstCry, The Souled Store, and Bewakoof.com among their customers.

In his comments on the new platform, Pawan Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, Fashinza, said, “Our cloud-based software is transforming the fashion industry by digitizing global supply chains and making sustainable sourcing easy and cost-effective for brands and every player in the supply chain. Our platform enables brands to manage the entire product development, sourcing, and production process from design right through delivery, all in one place. Fashinza helps brands reduce inventory forecasting errors and produce goods with complete transparency and minimal effort. We currently have manufacturing units in India, Bangladesh, and Srilanka and have worked with brands across India, USA, UK, Europe, and Australia. “

Abhishek Sharma, Co-Founder and COO, Fashinza said, “At Fashinza, we are creating a new generation supply chain and product development platform for the Fashion Industry. Through Fashinza, we are also addressing the problems of small and medium sized manufacturers. MSMEs industrial units don’t have experience in using state-of-the-art technology that radically improves operations by introducing transparency and efficiency in the production process. By partnering up with us they not only get to work with both national and international brands but also get an opportunity to upscale their business and operations through the integration of latest technologies.”

About Fashinza: Founded in 2020 by IIT Delhi Alumni, Pawan Gupta and Abhishek Sharma, Gurugram-based Fashinza is a B2B marketplace that helps apparel and fashion brands outsource their manufacturing with complete transparency and reliability. They handle everything from design to delivery for their partner brands. Fashinza also helps global brands to work with lowest MOQs in the industry and have fast turnarounds. As of January 2021, they have 400 plus ethical partner factories across India, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka. Fashinza counts brands like Forever21, Noon.com, FirstCry, The Souled Store, and Bewakoof.com among their customers.

etwork/ —