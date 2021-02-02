Downstream Processing Market: Growth Strategies Adopted By Key Players Like Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.)

Illinois, United States, 2021-Feb-02 — /EPR Network/ —

This report aims to provide detailed insights into the global downstream processing market. It provides valuable information on the type, procedure, application, and region in the market. Furthermore, the information for these segments, by region, is also presented in this report. Leading players in the market are profiled to study their product offerings and understand the strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.

Key Players in Downstream Processing Industry:

The market is dominated by established players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (France), Merck Millipore (Germany), and Danaher Corporation (U.S.).

Merck Millipore (Germany) held the top position in 2015. The company has strengthened its position in the market through the adoption of organic as well as inorganic strategies such as product launches and acquisitions. Between 2014 and 2016, the company introduced various new products in its portfolio. For instance, in April 2016, Merck Millipore launched the Mobius 1000L single-use bioreactor that delivers enhanced efficiency and ease-of-use for biopharmaceutical manufacturing workflows. However, In November 2015, Merck acquired Sigma-Aldrich (U.S.).

In-Depth Industry Analysis Report | Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=73180930

Product launches was the most preferred strategy adopted by key players in this market. Players adopted this strategy to enhance their product offerings, increase their market share, cater to customers’ demands, and consolidate their market presence.

Key Factors Driving Market Growth:

The growth in the Downstream Processing Market will majorly be driven by the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, as downstream processing steps play a significant role in providing pure and quality products. However, the high cost of instruments used in downstream processing is expected to restrain the growth of this market. On the other hand, patent expiration of blockbuster biopharmaceutical products represents significant growth opportunities for the key players in the Downstream Processing Industry.

Revenue Growth Analysis:

The global downstream processing market is poised to reach USD 22.03 Billion by 2021 from USD 10.32 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2016 to 2021.

Request Sample Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=73180930

Regional Growth Analysis:

North America (comprising the U.S. and Canada) is expected to account for the largest share of the global Downstream Processing Market in 2016, followed by Europe. North America is the world’s largest pharmaceutical market and a leader in biopharmaceutical research. Rising quality requirements have emphasized the need for advanced bioproduction technology in this region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific Downstream Processing Market, particularly in China, Japan, India, and South Korea, is expected to witness high growth. In addition, growth in these markets will be fueled by significant investments by key market players, increasing government support, developing R&D infrastructure, and growing expertise & academic excellence.