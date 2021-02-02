NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market: Analysis of Industry Report and Growth Strategies Adopted by Key Players

Illinois, United States, 2021-Feb-02 — /EPR Network/ —

This report aims to provide detailed insights into the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market. It provides valuable information on the type, procedure, application, and region in the market. Furthermore, the information for these segments, by region, is also presented in this report. Leading players in the market are profiled to study their product offerings and understand the strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.

Key Players in NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market:

Illumina (US), Thermo Fischer Scientific (US) and Oxford Nanopore (UK), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), BGI (China), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Germany), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Takara Bio Inc. (Japan), GENEWIZ, Inc. (US), Hamilton Company (US), Macrogen (South Korea), Zymo Research (US), and Tecan Genomics, Inc. (Switzerland) among others are the major players operating in the NGS-based RNA-sequencing industry.

Growth Strategies Companies are Focused On:

An analysis of market developments between 2016 and 2019 revealed that growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, expansions, and agreements were adopted by market players to strengthen their product portfolios and maintain a competitive position in the NGS-based RNA-sequencing industry. Product launch and agreements were the most widely adopted growth strategy by market players in the last four years.

Illumina (US)

Illumina dominates the next-generation sequencing market with its technologically advanced & innovative platforms and associated sequencing products. The company’s product portfolio includes a wide range of highly interconnected products, including sequencing, genotyping, gene expression, and molecular diagnostic products. Illumina also offers NGS-based RNA sequencing services which further strengthens its market position. Over the past three years, Illumina has launched several products in the market. To sustain continuous product development, the company invests a significant amount of its revenue on R&D expenditure. In 2018, Illumina invested 18.7% of its revenue on R&D. The company also focuses on strategic agreements with leading players in the market to co-develop advanced technologies and strengthen its research & commercialization capabilities.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific offers an extensive range of products, including analytical instruments, equipment, reagents & consumables, software & services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. In addition to a robust product portfolio of NGS sample preparation, the company has a substantial geographic presence. The company launched several products in the past three years, including the Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and the Oncomine Immune Response Research Assay. With its strong product portfolio, continuous research & development, and broad geographic reach, the company is expected to grow in the NGS sample preparation segment, within the global NGS-based RNA-sequencing market.

Key Factors Driving Market Growth:

Market growth is driven mainly by the advantages of RNA-seq over conventional technologies; an increasing number of RNA-seq grants; rising number of research activities involving RNA-seq; and rapid growth in precision medicine market.

Expected Revenue Growth:

The NGS-based RNA-sequencing industry size is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2024 from USD 1.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period.

Regional Growth Analysis:

Based on the region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market. This can primarily be attributed to the government support through funds for genomics research, advancements in RNA-Seq products, growing prevalence of target diseases, growing research on cancer and inherited rare diseases, and the strong presence of key players such as Illumina (US), Thermo Fisher (US), and Agilent Technologies (US).