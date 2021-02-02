Entrepreneur Magazine Names Lapels Dry Cleaning to Franchise 500

Hanover, MA, 2021-Feb-02 — /EPR Network/ — In a year that’s redefined normal, Lapels Dry Cleaning, an innovative, environmentally friendly dry cleaning company headquartered in Hanover, Massachusetts, took what’s become its normal place on Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500. For 2021, Lapels Dry Cleaning ranked 397 out of nearly 4,000 Franchise Concepts now available within the country.

“We strive to be the best franchise out there every single year. That requires continuous improvement, even during a pandemic,” said Kevin Dubois, CEO of Lapels and co-author of Entrepreneurial Insanity in the Dry Cleaning Business. “This past year, we developed new offerings, such as our new flat rate laundry program, converting existing laundromats and building new, partnered with Target to host lockers in select locations, as well as increased our free delivery routes to accommodate contactless services and stay at home orders. We also sought out independent dry cleaners for conversion to provide our new franchise owners the opportunity to hit the ground running with built-in market garment care services”

Added Dubois, “As always, we have continued to run our stores in an environmentally friendly way.”

Over two decades, Lapels has pioneered an eco-friendly dry-cleaning experience. That experience features a partnership agreement with GreenEarth®, the dry cleaning industry’s only non-toxic cleaning alternative for its newer locations. Using these kinds of solutions and the latest technology in equipment, Lapels uses the world’s ONLY 100 percent environmentally non-toxic dry cleaning process along with 100 percent wet cleaning that offers a sustainable and hypo allergenic process.

This business model has been very well received from not only retail customers looking for a better cleaning experience but also from some of the world’s largest hotel operators and employers looking to offer a sustainable solution to their customers and employees. Lapels Dry Cleaning’s environmentally-friendly cleaning process has no odor and is gentler on clothes, thus lengthening the life of clothes.

In addition to green business practices, Lapels Dry Cleaning remains an active member of the communities each location serves. That’s continued during the pandemic as individual Lapels locations have offered discounted and free cleaning services to health care professionals.

Lapels Dry Cleaning also sets itself apart with its customer service. Lapels customers are greeted to a warm and inviting reception area, with friendly customer service representatives, and alteration services.

In terms of its services, Lapels offers its customers Automatic Rewards earning them credit towards free dry cleaning for every dollar they spend, Loyalty Programs, a VIP Program which eliminates the need to wait in line, the use of a 24 Hour Drop Off Service and FREE Home Delivery to all its customers. During the COVID 19 pandemic Lapels also offers a “car hop” service where customers can drop off and pick up their clothing without ever leaving their cars.

For complete information on Lapels Dry Cleaning, please visit https://lapelsfranchise.com/.

Lapels Dry Cleaning – Environmentally Friendly Cleaners

Each Lapels Dry Cleaning store offers a full slate of services, including same-day dry cleaning; shirt service; tailoring; wedding gown preservation; suede and leather processing; box storage and fur storage. Lapels Dry Cleaning has stores in Arizona (Buckeye, Gilbert, Chandler, Phoenix, Scottsdale and Yuma), California (Gilroy, Hollister), Colorado (Littleton), Connecticut (Cromwell), Florida (Fleming Island, Tampa); Illinois (Wilmette); Massachusetts (Abington, Allston, Bedford, Boston, Boston Seaport, South Boston, Brighton, Burlington, Cohasset, Concord, Dedham, Dover, Easton, Hanover, Hingham, Kingston, North Andover, Malden, Marshfield, Martha’s Vineyard, Newtonville, Norton, Stoughton, Waltham, Wakefield, Wellesley, Westwood, W Roxbury and Wilmington), Mississippi (New Albany, Olive Branch, Tupelo, Oxford, Pontotoc), New Jersey (Brick, Somerville), New York (Latham), North Carolina (Charlotte), Oklahoma (Edmond, Oklahoma City), Pennsylvania (Bloomsburg), South Carolina (Fort Mill, Myrtle Beach, Pawleys Island, Carolina Forest), Tennessee (Arlington, Brentwood, Franklin, Germantown, Nashville), Texas (Brownsville, Little Elm, Prosper, Spring). Additional locations are coming soon to Bloomsburg, PA, Scottsdale, AZ and Brooklyn, NY.

Lapels Dry Cleaning has received a number of accolades in the franchise world. That includes being ranked again on the 2020 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list for the country’s top Franchise Systems. Entrepreneur’s “Franchise 500” is the best and most comprehensive rating of franchises in the world and is based on objective, quantifiable measures of a franchise operation. Lapels Dry Cleaning has also been named to Franchise Times Top 200+.

Lapels has also achieved acclaim in the dry cleaning industry. Lapels Dry Cleaning CEO Kevin Dubois is the co-author of Entrepreneurial Insanity in the Dry Cleaning Business, sold on Amazon.com.

Lapels Dry Cleaning corporate offices are located at 962 Washington Street, Hanover, MA 02339.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Lapels Dry Cleaning, call toll free (866) 695-2735 or email sales@lapelsdrycleaning.com. Additional information and up-to-date company news can also be found on the company’s Web site, www.lapelsfranchise.com and www.mylapels.com

Media Contact:

Steven Dubin, PR Works

SDubin@PRWorkZone.com

781-582-1061