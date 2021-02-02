Carpet Cleaning Products Market Key Participants, Competitive Analysis and Forecast Report, 2025

The global Carpet Cleaning Products Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global carpet cleaning products market size is expected to register revenue of USD 2.0 Billion over the forecast period, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to grow with a 4.5% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to rising awareness about cleanliness and hygiene among the millennial. Moreover, need for improvement of aesthetic looks of houses and workplaces is expected to fuel the demand.

Key Players:

  • BISSELL
  • Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.
  • Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.
  • The Clorox Company
  • Zep, Inc.
  • Sprayway Inc.
  • com
  • RUG DOCTOR, LLC.
  • Acdoco Ltd.
  • Cleancare Australia

Growth Drivers:

Time and cost-saving features required for carpet cleaning is anticipated to fuel the market demand across the globe. Also, external factors like increasing population, rising per capita income and rapid urbanization play a major role in market growth. Moreover, attractive packaging and various marketing strategies are being implemented by the manufacturers to boost the market growth in upcoming years.

Product Outlook:

  • Shampoo
  • Spray
  • Liquid

The liquid carpet cleaning product segment held the largest market share of 30.7% across the global market. This can be attributed to the usage of carpet absorbents which can be used with and without water. The spray segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2025 owing to features like less time consumption and no expertise.

Application Outlook:

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Hotels & Restaurants

The hotels & restaurants segment of application held the largest share of around 47.2% in 2018. This can be attributed to the rising number of hotels, restaurants, and cafes across the globe. The residential application segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to 2025 owing to the need for cleanliness and hygiene among the consumers.

Regional Outlook:

In 2018, North America held the largest share of around 51.8% across the carpet cleaning product market. This can be attributed to the rising trend for carpet flooring across countries like Canada and U.S. Also, rising disposable income among the working population and willingness to spend on such products to improve the interior of houses is also anticipated to increase the market demand for carpet cleaning products in the upcoming years.

The region of Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. Growing hospitality sector which include resorts and hotels across countries like India and China is creating the demand for carpets. Also, external factors like increasing population, rising per capita income and rapid urbanization are expected to boost the market demand for carpet cleaning products during the forecasted years.

