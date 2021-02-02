Natural Cosmetics Market Growth Rate, Business Driving Factors and Research Report, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 02, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Natural Cosmetics Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global natural cosmetics market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 5.01% over the forecast years to reach USD 48.04 billion by 2025, as per a new report released by Million Insights. The demand for natural cosmetics is gaining traction among millennials. This demand is driven by an increase in awareness about the adverse effect of synthetic cosmetics is driving market growth. Moreover, increasing research & development expenditure is expected to fuel the growth further.

Key Players:

L’Oréal S.A

Burt’s Bees

100% Pure

Korres S.A

Avon Products, Inc.

Coty Inc.

Bare Escentuals Beauty Inc

AVEENO

Weleda AG.

Arbonne International LLC

Growth Drivers:

Rising awareness about the benefits of natural products and their properties have positively affected the growth. Owing to the increasing popularity of natural products, companies are focusing on the introduction of innovative products. In December 2017, L’Oreal introduced Botanea, plant-based hair dye products. The launch of these products opened up a new perspective in the cosmetic industry. Following this, several manufacturers have increased their expenditure on research and development with an aim to invent more products that are natural. Over the forecast duration, this trend is expected to continue.

Owing to the rising demand for natural grooming products, their availability has widened as well. These products are made available at supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, online channels and convenience stores. Among different distribution channels, the sale of these products is popular through supermarket/hypermarket. However, online channels are presenting a tough competition owing to easy accessibility. Leading brands have their own online platforms. Various other players are also focusing on making their products available on multiple online platforms such as Amazon and Nykaa.

Product Outlook:

Skin Care

Hair Care

Fragrances

Color Cosmetics

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online

Regional Outlook:

Europe accounted for the largest market in 2018 with a market share of 38.29%. The presence of a large number of key players and the increasing number of start-ups are attributing to the growth of the region. Leading companies that include Bioeffect, AVON Product Inc., and L’Oréal SA among others are expected to help Europe in continuing its dominance in the market over the forecast period.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to register a significant CAGR of 4.42% over the forecast period. Rising awareness about the effectiveness of naturally made cosmetics and increasing working women population in the region are attributing to this growth. Increasing consciousness about appearance has resulted in a rise in spending by the consumer that in turn driving the growth of the market in this region.

