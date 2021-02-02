APAC Automotive Suspension Systems Market Share, Growth and Strategy Forecast 2025

Felton, California , USA, Feb 02, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The Asia Pacific automotive suspension systems market size is anticipated to reach USD 44.51 billion by 2025. It is also expected to register 4.44% CAGR during the forecasted period, 2017 to 2025. This can be associated with the rising demand for automobiles prevailing among the millennial population across developing countries like India and China.

In 2016, the segment of passenger vehicle held the largest share across the APAC region due to rising demand for vehicles like luxury cars, vans, sedans, and SUVs. The segment of commercial vehicle is also anticipated to register moderate growth in the upcoming years due to rising need for vehicles to carry luggage.

The electromagnetic damping segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2025. On the other hand, the segment of air suspension is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years on account of rising preference over conventional traditional steel rings.

The APAC automotive suspension systems market includes key players, they are constantly engaged in product development and innovation to gain a competitive advantage over other players.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The ball joints component type are anticipated to register fastest growth from 2017 to 2025.

APAC Automotive Suspension Systems Market: Key Players

Multimatic Inc., WABCO Holdings., F-TECH INC, Tenneco Inc., and Continental AG.

