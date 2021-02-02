eHealth Market worth $193.8 billion by 2025

Northbrook, IL,USA, 2021-Feb-02 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report “eHealth Market by Solutions (EMR, PACS & VNA, RIS, LIS, CVIS, Telehealth, eRx, HIE, Patient Portal, Medical Apps), Services (Remote Patient Monitoring, Diagnostic Services) End User – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the eHealth Solutions Market is projected to reach USD 193.8 billion by 2025 from USD 69.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period.

Factors such as the increased adoption eHealth solutions, rising elderly population base, and the growing number of infectious diseases are expected to drive the growth of the market.

By-eHealth solutions, the EMR/EHR is expected to dominate the eHealth market in 2020

Based on eHealth solutions, the eHealth solutions market has been segmented into EHR/EMR Solutions, Medical Apps, Picture Archiving and Communication Systems & Vendor Neutral Archive, Chronic Care Management Apps, PHR & Patient Portals, Health Information Exchange Solutions, Telehealth Solutions, Pharmacy Information Systems, Laboratory Information Systems, Clinical Decision Support Systems, E-Prescribing Solutions, Radiology Information Systems, Cardiovascular Information Systems, Other Specialty Information Systems. Within eHealth solutions market, EMR/EHR accounted for the largest share in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the superior quality of software enabling efficient clinical workflow and thus, having high preference amongst the healthcare professionals.

By end-user, a healthcare consumers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the eHealth market during the forecast period

Based on end user, the eHealth market has been segmented into Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Healthcare consumers, Pharmacies, and Others. The healthcare consumer segment is estimated to have enormous growth due to rising dependence on telehealth solutions and remote patient monitoring services. Recently developed telehealth solutions are exceptionally superior and speed up patient recovery. Thus, above mentioned factors are expected to drive the segmental growth.

North America holds the largest share in the market in 2020, followed by Europe

North America dominates the overall market based on region. This can be attributed to the rising geriatric population. Elderly population has comparatively weaker immunity and, therefore, is more susceptible to infections and other diseases. Furthermore, the regulatory scenario is quite stringent in the region that ensures the availability of defect-free eHealth solutions in the market that proves beneficial for market growth.

The players in the eHealth market include Allscripts (US), athenahealth (US), Epic Systems (US), IBM (US), GE Healthcare (US), Cerner (US), Optum (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), McKesson (US), Medtronic (Ireland), and Cisco Systems (US)

