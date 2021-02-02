Organic Personal Care Market Global Trends Analysis, Growth Drivers and Forecast Report, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 02, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Organic Personal Care Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global organic personal care market size is expected to value at USD 25.1 billion by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the growing need for organic and natural skin-care and hair-care products in the cosmetics sector. The key factors responsible for the growth of market include growing awareness about individual health and safety, increasing disposable income, and improved lifestyle mainly in developed economies.

Key Players:

Aveda Corporation

The Body Shop International PLC

Burt’s Bees

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group

Yves Rocher

Amway Corporation

Bare Escentuals Beauty, Inc.

Arbonne International LLC

Kiehl’s

Growth Drivers:

Globally, the organic personal care market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 9.5% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunity for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

Additionally, growing concerns related with the use of chemical based cosmetics and their environmental impact is spurring the introduction of natural and organic cosmetics skin-care products by industry players, is considered as major stimulant for the growth of the industry. Furthermore, increasing health consciousness among consumers with the use of synthetic products, and growing emphasis on environment-friendly cosmetics products are attributing to progress of the organic personal care industry in recent years. Shifting customer preference towards organic cosmetics, alongside consummation of naturally sustainable products are expanding the reach of the organic personal care market in near future. Production of such products minimizes the chemical waste during manufacturing processes and dependency on the petroleum-based resources.

Application Outlook:

Skin care

Hair care

Oral care

Cosmetics

It is estimated that the hair-care cosmetics is expected to grow at significant rate in near future. The major reason for rise in the demand of organic hair-care products is to control hair fall, dandruff free hair, and conditioned hair. These factors are further driving the growth of the market. Organic cosmetics do not include chemical substances such as ammonia, sulfurized elements, and paraben, ultimately promoting the demand for organic cosmetics instead of synthetically derived products. The other segment of the market is oral-care, which is generating maximum revenue in the organic personal care industry. The regular use of the natural ingredients in oral care products provides necessary protection against gum diseases, periodontitis, and bleeding in oral region.

Regional Outlook:

The organic personal care industry is divided into regional market segment such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the various approvals regarding the use of organic cosmetics products by governmental authorities such as FDA. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the organic personal care market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Malaysia are leading the Asia-Pacific market with improved lifestyle, growing personal expenditure and significant investment by market players due to numerous potential opportunities in the region.

