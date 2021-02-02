Qatar Smartphone Market Trends, Production and Revenue Analysis Report By 2025

Felton, California , USA, Feb 02, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The Qatar smartphone market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.15 Billion until 2025. It is anticipated to register growth with 2.5% CAGR during the forecasted period, 2018 to 2025. This growth can be associated with its surging usage of smartphones among the millennial population coupled with their usage in communication, gaming, shopping, health monitoring, and internet browsing.

The operating system of android held a share of around 60% across the market due to features like good compatibility, lower prices, and improved usability. The iOS operating system segment generated a revenue of USD 643 million on account of features like launching of gaming apps to attract gamers coupled with its curated content.

The sale of smartphones with a price above USD 400 is anticipated to hold a sizeable share across the market due to their salient features and high degree product differentiation among smartphones. While the price segment of up to USD 199 is expected to witness the highest CAGR on account of the increasing access to cost-effective technologies and rising usage of messaging.

Smartphones with a screen size of 5.5 inches and above held the largest share due to rising usage of wide screens for carrying out operations like communication, text messaging, gaming, and visual learning. On the other hand, below 3.9 inches segment is also projected to witness substantial growth.

The Qatar smartphone market includes key players such as Apple Inc., Lenovo, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, and Xiaomi Corporation. They are engaged in product development and innovation to gain a competitive advantage over other players. These players are also implementing several marketing strategies like collaborations to widen their product reach and penetrate deeper into the emerging markets.

Apple Inc., Lenovo, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and Xiaomi Corporation.

