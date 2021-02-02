Ablation Technology Market: Increasing Healthcare Expenditure in Emerging Markets to Offer New Opportunities for Market Leaders in Near Future

PUNE, India, 2021-Feb-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Over the last two decades, the field of minimally invasive surgical procedures has witnessed significant technological advancements. These technological advancements are reconstructing the practice of surgical ablation procedures throughout the world. North America (except Mexico) and a major part of the European region are mature markets for ablation devices. However, developing regions such as Asia-Pacific (including China and India), Latin America, and the Middle East are expected to become new revenue-generating markets for players dealing in ablation devices.

The Ablation Devices Market in these emerging regions is primarily driven by their large target patient populations. Moreover, the growing preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures, developing healthcare infrastructure, and rising government initiatives to increase access to modern healthcare facilities are some key factors fueling the growth of the ablation technologies market in these regions. A number of players in the ablation devices market are striving to expand their presence in these emerging markets. For instance, in May 2013, Smith & Nephew plc (U.K.) acquired an India-based surgical device product provider, Sushrut Surgicals Pte. Ltd. The acquisition helped the company to enter the emerging Indian market.

Download PDF Brochure@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=791



The global ablation technology market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.82 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 4.73 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% between 2016 and 2021.

Major Growth Boosters:

Emergence of next-generation ablation products and technologies, rising incidence of cancer, growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and increasing number of ablation procedures are the major factors driving the growth of the ablation technologies market during the forecast period.

Geographical Growth Scenario:

In the Asia-Pacific region, the ablation technology market in China is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the next five years. A number of factors such as rapid economic growth, huge population base, and government initiatives to modernize healthcare are the major drivers contributing to the growth of the ablation technologies market in China. In addition, the rising prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, aging population, and growing popularity of minimally invasive surgical procedures are some of the other factors contributing to the high growth rate of the Chinese ablation technologies market.

Driven by its high growth potential, market leader Covidien plc (U.S.) is expanding its research and development facilities in China to meet the increasing demand for ablation devices in the country. Moreover, the ablation technologies market in India is also expected to witness a robust growth in the forecast period. The evolving Ablation Devices Market in India offers remarkable growth opportunities for players due to factors such as the availability of skilled physicians and healthcare practitioners, lower cost of medical facilities compared to developed countries, and growing focus of international and domestic players on the Indian medical devices market. Furthermore, the combined efforts of government agencies and public sector organizations to increase healthcare awareness have enabled the Asia-Pacific and RoW (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) regions to become attractive markets for ablation device manufacturers.

Request Sample Pages@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=791



Technologically advanced microwave and radiofrequency ablation devices offer a promising future, showcasing high growth opportunities for market players. Their Ablation Technology Market growth is propelled by various factors such as technological advancements in microwave and radiofrequency ablation, an increasing preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures, and high procedural efficacy related to these devices. Several companies such as AngioDynamics, Inc. (U.S.), AtriCure, Inc. (U.S.), Biosense Webster, Inc. (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), CONMED Corporation (U.S.), Covidien plc (Ireland), Medtronic, Inc. (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), and St. Jude Medical, Inc. (U.S.) are investing in this high-growth market to gain more profits and increase their share in the global ablation technologies market.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com