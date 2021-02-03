A Digital World: The Brains Marketing Releases Free Lead Generation Guide

London, United Kingdom, 2021-Feb-03 — /EPR Network/ — A marketing agency in London known as The Brains, have released a new in-depth guide to help business owners take charge of their lead generation during these uncertain times. With many companies forced to take their businesses 100% online, ‘Leads on Tap’ combines a unique blend of online advertising techniques, marketing automation, buyer psychology insights and creative strategy to help business owners supercharge their efforts.

Helping business owners lower their Cost Per Lead (CPL), the guide also provides insight into automating processes, cutting marketing costs and reducing effort. These tried and tested methods used by The Brains have seen a 45% increase in lead volume, 5x ROI achieved on average and 85% client appointment booking capacity all reached by month 3.

Here are some of the common mistakes business owners make, and a snapshot of the insight readers can learn from The Brains ‘Leads on Tap’ guide:

#1 Not creating personas for each type of potential customer

Personas are prospects who have been segmented into target audiences based on their goals, motivations, and lifestyle. The Brains always recommend defining personas before creating any marketing campaign, as this allows you to create campaign assets and messaging that is uniquely designed to appeal to your prospect’s sensibilities.

How to put personas together:

Basic profiling information: Age, gender, location

Professional information: Job title, seniority, years of experience, career level, sector, industry

Personal information: Living situation, kids yes/no, hobbies, interests, causes

Motivations: Personal and professional goals and objectives, drives, ambitions and objections

Top tip: Don’t apply more than 3 main personas to any lead generation campaign. It becomes too complicated to manage campaigns with many personas and you can make your targeting too granular, adding cost and complexity to the campaign.

#2 Not developing a content strategy

As they say, content is king and so many people don’t get this right in lead generation. It’s important that you define targeting and persona groups before creating your content strategy. This is because you can’t design impactful content unless you know who you are creating it for. Your lead generation content strategy is intended to:

Attract potential prospects

Convince them to exchange their contact details in exchange for information

Convert them from leads into sales qualified leads, ready for your sales team to call

With your personas and targeting in mind, design content that is likely to appeal to your audience, answer their objections, and appeal to their motivations. These are known as lead magnets , an incentive offered to prospects in exchange for their contact information, such as a free PDF download, a report, eBook, whitepaper or video

Have a think about what sort of topic would be most impactful for your lead magnets – what are your competitors already offering? What sort of information is freely available? If your prospects were to ask you one question about your products or services, what is it likely to be?

Here are some tips to help you design your content strategy:

Create distinct content for each persona group Provide at least three ad variants per persona so you can test different messaging and quickly update less successful variants or move budget to the best performing ad group Offer an irresistible asset as your lead magnet, one your prospects can’t get anywhere else and would happily exchange their information for Each persona group should have its own lead magnet, to maximise engagement with your content Ensure that your copy and imagery work together in harmony and that the imagery you choose is appropriate in theme and style for your persona group

#3 Not maximizing automation tools available

Automation is the best way to save time, minimise effort, and reduce resource drain. With lead generation marketing, automation is even more important, because it allows you to reach an unlimited number of prospects and keep re-engaging them by sending valuable content.

Here are some ways that marketing automation can improve your lead generation campaigns:

LinkedIn Ads Automation : Automatically display ads to relevant prospects and retarget them with a follow up if they do not convert

Facebook Automation : Automatically show ads to prospects based on targeting criteria, then retarget with follow up ads

Email Automation : Automatically send a series of nurturing emails to prospects and steadily convert them into sales qualified leads through consistent messaging

Lead management : Automatically manage lead scoring and get alerted when a prospect meets all criteria and has a high enough score to be passed on to the sales team for contact

LinkedIn Bots Automation : Automatically send connection requests, connection acceptance messages and follow up messages to your prospects without having to manage individual communications

For more information on how you can improve your lead generation in 2021, feel free to check out Leads on Tap, a free guide designed by The Brains, who specialise in digital marketing and online advertising services. This resource helps business owners and marketers take charge of generating leads for their business in the most effective way.

