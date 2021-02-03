Stickman Has Launched the CISO On-Demand Service

Sydney, Australia, 2021-Feb-03 — /EPR Network/ — Now businesses can establish and maintain cybersecurity policies to prepare themselves for better protection against cyberattack with the Stickman CISO on-demand services. Stickman, a premier cyber security firm in Australia, has launched the CISO on-demand service. They are offering a full range of services and a single point of contact for all your cybersecurity requirements.

Stickman’s CISO on-demand service is an industry first comprehensive service offering. Stickman has been offering this for last few years to a number of existing clients on need basis, however now it is available for existing and new customers, who can take advantage and reduce their overall costs and get access to industry leading qualified, certified consultants, technologies and services.

Stickman provides a balanced approach to mitigate the risk of cyber-attack on your business, by way of a risk based pragmatic approach. Their CISO on-demand essentials helps create an effective information security program through:

Single point of contact for everything for Cybersecurity.

Outcome of security vulnerabilities scans and remediation planning.

Phishing and training programs on data security.

Discovering workshop on business goals and current state

Developing current cyber security posture

Developing and managing cyber security plan

Developing new and mature exiting cyber security policy/procedure

Reviewing security vulnerability scan reports

Reviewing security penetration testing reports

Online unlimited security awareness training

Performing penetration testing

With CISO on-demand service, Stickman is looking to work with clients to mature their cybersecurity programs with qualified, certified and experienced experts who work hard to protect your information and data. Their team is available to serve as trusted advisors who can fulfill your organization’s data security needs.

If you are looking to take your current security program to the next level, then CISO on-demand service is a perfect solution for your business. Visit Stickman’s website https://www.stickman.com.au/ to learn more. Get in touch with them at 1800 785 626 or mail your queries to sales@stickman.com.au

About the Company

Stickman helps companies fight the constant threat of cyberattack and data breach. At Stickman, they believe cyber is human because cybersecurity is a part of all of us. Their aim is to create and maintain a secure cyber world by shaping the future of cybersecurity, bringing together new methodologies, security experts, ethical hackers, advanced technologies, solutions and managed cybersecurity services.

