Energy Efficient Motor Market to be $41.6 Billion by 2023

According to the new market research report on the “Energy Efficient Motor Market by Efficiency Level (IE1, IE2, IE3, and IE4), Type, Application (HVAC, Fans, Pumps, Compressors, Refrigeration, Material Handling, and Material Processing), Vertical, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2023″, the energy-efficient motor market is projected to reach USD 41.6 billion by 2023 from USD 30.3 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2018 and 2023. The major factors driving the growth of the energy-efficient motor market are energy savings and the subsequent cost over traditional motors, increasing governmental support worldwide towards the adoption of energy-efficient motors, rising need to reduce the greenhouse effect, and growing adoption of energy-efficient motors in the industrial sector.

Based on the efficiency level, the IE2 (high efficiency) motors segment is projected to lead the energy-efficient motor market

IE2 motors have efficiency levels equivalent to the CEMEP EFF1 class and EPAct level. IE2 motors can be used with inverters as alternatives to IE3 motors. There has been a significant shift in demand from IE1 motors to IE2, as these offer higher efficiency than the EFF2 motors and produce less residual heat. Further, the installation of IE2 motors has been made a mandatory Minimum Energy Performance Standard (MEPS) in all regions. These factors are expected to lead to the growth of the energy-efficient motor market for the IE2 motors in the coming years too.

The energy-efficient electric motor market for the HVAC application projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Energy-efficient electric motors are implemented for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions, especially in commercial buildings. HVAC systems operate based on the laws of thermodynamics, and principles of fluid mechanics and heat transfer. These motors are equipped in electromechanical products, such as pumps, fans, compressors, and refrigerators. The primary objective of HVAC systems is the maintenance of good indoor air quality, providing sufficient ventilation through air filtration, and thermal comfort. The growth of the HVAC application market is driven by government support, increasing industrialization and urbanization, development of advanced solutions, and growing demand for energy-efficient devices.

The industrial vertical accounted for the largest share of the overall energy-efficient motor market.

Energy-efficient motors are extensively used in various industries, including oil & gas, marine, power & energy, mining, and water & wastewater, to help reduce energy consumption as well as operational costs. Electric motors account for 60–70% of the total electricity consumed in the industrial sector. Hence, manufacturers of electric motors have undertaken efforts to improve the efficiency of motors. Energy consumption is one of the major economic and environmental issues of concern, leading to the growing need for, and an increase in the adoption of energy-efficient motors. The demand for energy-efficient motors in various industries is increasing to enable a reduction in electricity consumption and lower carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for energy-efficient motor.

The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regions in the energy-efficient motor market by 2018, and grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. According to the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the share of the region to global energy consumption is expected to increase from 34% in 2010 to 56% by 2035. ADB has undertaken investments worth USD 970 million in energy efficiency projects, which are expected to help the Asia Pacific countries meet their national targets for energy efficiency and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 2020.

Some of the key players in the Energy-Efficient Motor Market, such as ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), WEG (Brazil), GE (US), Schneider Electric (France), Nidec (Japan), Rockwell (US), CG (India), Bosch Rexroth (Germany), and Kirloskar Electric (India).

