Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Segmentation by Top Companies, Type, Products, Share & Region

The global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market size is expected to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2025, A vaccine provides active acquired immunity to a disease. The demand for vaccine contract manufacturing is increasing in the market. Vaccine manufacturing is a complex process, in which effectivity, safety and consistency are the most important part for the manufacturers.

Key Players:

LONZA

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A., Inc.

Ajinomoto Althea, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Cytovance Biologics

Catalent, Inc.

IDT Biologika

Albany Molecular Research, Inc.

PRA Health Sciences

ICON plc.

Growth Drivers:

The factors that play an important role in the growth of market include increasing demand, growing population, increasing urbanization & industrialization, growing pharmaceutical industry, increase in the number of countries demanding the introduction of vaccines, stringent government rules & regulations and increasing awareness about vaccination & its benefits in developing countries. Moreover, increasing prevalence of various bacterial and viral infections is a main factor drive the growth of the vaccine contract manufacturing market in the next couple of years.

However, high cost of vaccination, regulatory challenges and patent expiration in recent times are negatively impacting the growth of vaccine contract manufacturing industry. The market is widely analyzed based on different regional factors such as gross domestic product (GDP), demographics, acceptance, inflation rate and others. The market is categorized based on vaccine type, product type, workflow, application and geography.

Vaccine Type Outlook:

Attenuated Vaccine

Inactivated Vaccine

Subunit Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

DNA Vaccines

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Downstream Fill & Finish Operations Analytical & QC studies Packaging

Upstream Mammalian Expression Systems Bacterial Expression Systems Yeast Expression Systems Baculovirus/Insect Expression Systems



Regional Outlook:

North America is accounting large market share in the years to come owing to widespread manufacturing of vaccines in this region, coupled with growing presence of large number of biopharmaceutical facilities. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a higher CAGR in the next couple of years due to growing population, improving infrastructure in several developing countries, and growing pharmaceutical industry.

