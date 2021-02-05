Potassium Citrate Market Regional Scope, Current Trends and Developments Opportunities

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 05, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Potassium Citrate Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Potassium Citrate Market size is expected to reach USD 868.9 million by 2025. Potassium citrate is a tribasic potassium salt of citric acid with the molecular formula “K3C6H5O7”. It is also known as “tripotassium citrate”. It is a white, hygroscopic crystalline powder. It is odorless with a saline taste. Potassium is an essential mineral which is found in many foods and is needed for the maintenance of total body fluid volume, normal cell function, and acid & electrolyte balance. The potassium citrate market is expected to witness a 3.7% CAGR in the years to come.

Key Players:

Cargill, Incorporated

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

ATP Group

Gadot Biochemical Industries, Ltd.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

FBC Industries, Inc.

Posy Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd.

Niran (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co., Ltd.

Growth Drivers:

The factors that play an important role in the growth of market include increasing demand, growing population, increasing urbanization & industrialization, increasing buyer demand for non-GMO potassium citrate products, growing demand from end use industries for sodium citrate, increasing awareness about benefits of low sodium levels in food and growing foods & beverages industry. Moreover, the increasing demand for potassium citrate due to its superior properties such as high chemical & microbiological stability, high water solubility and outstanding biodegradability is expected to propel market growth in the coming years.

Function Outlook:

Acidulant

Emulsifier

Diuretic

The “emulsifier” segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the upcoming period owing to the increasing utilization of emulsifiers in several food products including creamy sauce, margarine, candy, mayonnaise, confectionery & baked goods and packaged processed foods. Emulsifiers perform various functions such as potassium fortification, treatment of kidney stones & bladder infection and as a sequestering agent.

Application Outlook:

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

The “food & beverage” industry is expected to hold the largest market share in the upcoming period due to growing M&A activities and emergence of new economies in the sector. Moreover, growing purchasing power in developing nations such as India, Indonesia, Brazil, Thailand, and China are expected to boost the market growth in the next couple of years. Also, potassium citrate is used as an acid regulator, buffering agent and preservative in various products including baby food, dairy, infant formula, snacks, cereals, dessert, ice cream and carbonated soft drinks.

Regional Outlook:

Asia Pacific is dominating the large market share in the next couple of years due to growing usage of cosmetic products such as makeup, sunscreens, lotions & cream among the younger population in India and China. Moreover, growing demand for potassium citrate due to its properties such as pH buffering, potassium fortification, enhancement of stability & complexity and ability to act as a systemic alkalizer in pet food and feed are expected to boost the market growth in this region.

