Protein Ingredients Market Segmentation by Top Companies, Type, Products, Share & Region

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 05, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Protein Ingredients Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Protein Ingredients Market size is expected to reach USD 48.77 billion by 2025. Protein is a macronutrient which is essential to building blocks of the human body. It is generally found in animal product and present in the other sources such as legumes and nuts. Seafood, meat, poultry, beans, grains and dairy products are the good sources of protein.

Key Players:

DuPont Solae

ADM

Cargill

Bunge

Mead Johnson

CHS

Scoular

Roquette

Burcon NutraScience

MGP Ingredients

Rousselot

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/protein-ingredients-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The increasing awareness amongst the consumers, especially for dietary supplements and functional foods is a main factor drive the growth of market in the coming years. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.4% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

The factors that play an important role in the growth of this market include increasing demand, growing population, increasing urbanization & industrialization, growing consumer inclination towards healthy food, rising concerns about animal nutrition & health, increasing demand for superior personal & health care products, increasing health consciousness among consumers and increasing demand for processed foods & energy drinks. In addition, the growing demand for soy proteins for food applications such as snacks, dairy products and sports nutrition will positively contribute to the growth of the protein ingredients market in the next couple of years.

Plant Protein Ingredients Product Outlook:

Wheat

Soy protein concentrates

Soy protein isolates

Textured soy protein

Pea

Canola

Animal Protein Ingredients Product Outlook:

Egg protein

Milk protein concentrates/isolates

Whey protein concentrates

Whey protein hydrolysates

Whey protein isolates

Gelatin

Casein/Caseinates

Regional Outlook:

North America is expected to hold the large market share in the upcoming period due to increasing consumption of energy bars, snacks & cold cereals, growing demand for high nutritional products, increasing disposable income, new product development, increasing the number of health conscious population and growing food & beverage industry. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the higher CAGR in the years to come owing to growing exports and domestic demand. The growth of cosmetics & healthcare industries in India, Japan, South Korea and China, coupled with the low manufacturing cost of protein-based products as compared to the U.S. and European countries, is expected to boost the protein ingredients market growth in the upcoming period.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark