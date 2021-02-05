South America is Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR in Fungicides Market

The fungicides market is estimated to account for a value of USD 18.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019, to reach a value of USD 24.5 billion by 2025.

The global fungicides market is projected to witness significant growth due to factors such as the increase in demand for food security by the growing population, advancement in farming practices & techniques, and changing climatic conditions that favors disease occurrence. Fungicides are highly used for destroying harmful fungi affecting the crop yield. Thus, the need for fungicides to minimize crop loss is increasing across the world.

South America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market for fungicides in the South America region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025. According to the FAOSTAT, Brazil is the largest producer of agricultural products due to the availability of abundant land and rural labor force, followed by Argentina.

The growth of the South America market is majorly attributed to the increase in the adoption of agrochemicals and advancements in farming techniques in Brazil and Argentina, with the distribution channels established by global agrochemical players. Due to these factors, the market in the South America region is projected to record the highest growth from 2019 to 2025.

Key players in this market include BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Corteva, Inc. (US), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), FMC Corporation (US), and UPL Ltd. (India). These major players in this market are focusing on increasing their presence through expansions & investments, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, and agreements. These companies have a strong presence in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. They also have manufacturing facilities and strong distribution networks across these regions.

