Huvepharma (Bulgaria) and Merck Animal Health (US) are the Key Players in the Feed Anticoccidials Market

The feed anticoccidials market is estimated to account for USD 331 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 429 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The rising demand for natural anticoccidials in the feed industry and increasing health awareness for animals projected to drive the feed anticoccidials market.

The feed anticoccidials market is extremely consolidated at the global level, with established as well as domestic players. In response to the growing preference of consumers for natural feed products, companies such as Kemin Industries (US) and Bioprocess Pyt Ltd (Australia) developed products for treating coccidiosis in livestock. Expected ban on some of the chemical anticoccidials in the European region is estimated to drive the growth of natural/ herbal anticoccidial products.

Elanco Animal Health is one of the market leaders in the US and is focusing on improving its global presence using strategies such as agreement and expansion. In January 2019, the company entered into an agreement with Performance Livestock Analysis Inc. (PLA) (US), which will enable access between Elanco’s Benchmark service and PLA’s Performance Beef platform to allow better livestock monitoring and improve decision making in the case of potential outbreaks. Also, the company expanded its facility in Winslow, Maine, US to increase the production of vaccines for applications in poultry to cater to increasing demand from poultry farmers in the US.

Huvepharma (Bulgaria) is among one of the major pharmaceutical players developing, manufacturing, and marketing human and animal health products. The company also manufactures and markets enzymes for food, feed, and industrial applications. The company has a strong product portfolio that consists of anticoccidials, veterinary products, feed additives, APIs, and medicated feed additives. The company focuses on acquisition strategy and have made four acquisitions from 2014 to 2018. In September 2018, the company acquired Neovia’s (France) animal health division from the InVivo (France) to bolster prospects in the European market for livestock products.

Merck Animal Health (US) provides a wide range of veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and health management solutions & services to veterinarians, farmers, pet owners, and governments. Merck Animal Health was formed due to the merger between Intervet/Schering-Plough Animal Health (Germany) and Merck in 2009. The company focuses on launching new products and acquiring companies to increase their presence in the market. In December 2018, the company acquired Antelliq Group (France), engaged in digital identification products for livestock in a deal valued at USD 2.37 billion to bolster its animal health unit for a prospective spin-off.

