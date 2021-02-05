Biofilms Treatment Market: Increasing Number of Traumatic Wounds

PUNE, India, 2021-Feb-05 — /EPR Network/ —

The Biofilms Treatment Market is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2025 from USD 1.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9%.

The rising prevalence of chronic, surgical, and traumatic wounds and the increasing incidence of burn injuries are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

Gauzes and dressings segment accounted for the largest share of the biofilms treatment market, by product, in 2020

Based on products, the biofilms treatment market is segmented into debridement equipment; gauzes and dressings; gels, ointments, and sprays; wipes, pads, and lavage solutions; and grafts and matrices. The gauzes and dressings segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the ability of antimicrobial products to remove, prevent, and manage biofilms.

Hospitals, ASCs, and wound care centers segment to register the highest growth in the forecast period

Based on end users, the biofilms treatment market is segmented into hospitals, ASCs, and wound care centers; home care settings, and other end users. The hospitals, ASCs, and wound care centers segment accounted for the largest market in 2019. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is the largest regional market for biofilms

Based on region, the wound biofilm market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the biofilms treatment market. The large share of this market can be attributed to the increasing incidence of chronic wounds, rising healthcare expenditure, the introduction of novel and specialty biofilm management products, and the presence of major market players in this region.

Leading Companies

Smith & Nephew (UK), MiMedx Group Inc. (US), ConvaTec Group plc (UK), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), Mölnlycke Healthcare AB (Sweden), Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (US), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), and Medline Industries Inc. (US).