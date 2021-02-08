Mice Model Market: CRISPR emerging as a powerful tool in Biomedical Research Field

Advancements in genetic techniques for the development of genetically modified rats have driven the adoption of rats as models for human diseases. The increased availability of knockout rats, mutant rats, as well as embryonic stem cell lines makes them preferred animals for studying various human diseases.Rats serve as better disease models for cardiovascular disease, diabetes, breast cancer, neurological diseases, and other diseases as compared to mice.

The global mice model market size is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2025 from USD 1.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Growing R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry, increasing implications of mouse clinical trials (MCTs) for more predictive outcomes, and ongoing innovations in mice models are driving the growth of the global mice model industry.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Mice Model Market

The COVID-19 outbreak is an unprecedented global public health challenge and is expected to have a significant impact on the mice model market for the research & development of vaccines and antiviral drugs. A large number of animal models are required to verify the safety and efficacy of new entities before conducting human trials.

According to the WHO, more than 20 vaccines are being developed across the globe for COVID-19. These vaccines are in the preclinical phase, and some of them have already entered the animal trials phase. Several mice models have supported the replication of SARS-CoV-2, including C57BL/6, BALB/c, 129SvEv, hACE2 transgenic, and STA1 gene knockout (KO), out of which some mice models, like humans, develop symptoms of pneumonia.

The market demand for COVID-19 mouse models is increasing, especially for humanized ACE2 (hACE2) mice, which express human ACE2 in the airway and other epithelia and develop a lethal SARS-CoV infection. However, current supply is limited, as mice model providers do not have readymade populations to meet surging demand. Additionally, due to the pandemic, many research institutions are bound to shut down and are unable to operate normally, which has adversely affected the mice model market.

Considering the situation as described above, in the short term, the pandemic is anticipated to have a negative impact on the mice model market. However, in the long term, governments and scientific research institutions in various countries are bound to increase research investments in treatments and vaccines against infectious diseases like COVID-19. The surging demand for therapeutics and vaccines against COVID-19 is expected to boost the mice model market during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest share of the mice model market in 2019

Based on the region, the global mice model market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the mice model market. The large share of the North America region can be attributed to the presence of major players operating in the mice model market in the US, growing biomedical research in the US, and rising preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies in the region.

