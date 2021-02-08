Biostimulants Market Key Business Development Strategies and Growth Analysis Report

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 08, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Biostimulants Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Biostimulants Market is anticipated to reach USD 4.14 billion by 2025. Biostimulants imply biologically produced fertilizers that are used to stimulate plant productivity and development. They are also used for nourishment of agricultural products. From seed germination to plant maturity biostimulants boost the plant growth and development. These nourishments help in facilitating nutrient assimilation, translocation, and improve soil productiveness mostly by stimulating the growth of interdependent soil microorganisms.

Key Players:

BASF SE

Isagro Group

Sapec Agro S.A.

Biolchim S.P.A.

Novozymes A/S

Platform Specialty Products Corporation

Valagro SpA

Koppert B.V.

Italpollina SAP

Growth Drivers:

The factors that drive the growth of the market include rapid development in the Biostimulants industry, expansion of the organic food industry, benefits such as enhanced agricultural productivity and yield, increasing support from the government. On the other hand, in developing countries, lower awareness rate among the farmers, and high R&D cost will hamper the biostimulants market growth in the forecast period and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 10.2% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Active Ingredient Outlook:

Acid Based

Seaweed Extracts

Microbial

Crop Type Outlook:

Row Crops & Cereals

Fruits & Vegetables

Turf & Ornamentals

Application Outlook:

Foliar

Seed

Soil

The foliar segment is dominating the segment application in the biostimulants industry in 2016. Seed treatment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period.

Regional Outlook:

Europe accounted for the major share of the global market size analysis in 2016 and will continue to rule the roost in the forecast period. The region is estimated to continue to be a foremost user over the forthcoming period. This inclination is anticipated to stay put in the upcoming period due to the supportive rules to increase production of organic foods are anticipated to upsurge the application of Biostimulants. However, slow development of the farming sector in Western Europe is expected to be a limiting factor for the market. Additionally, the presence of biofertilizers is estimated to pose a substitute threat over the forthcoming period. Europe is followed by Asia-Pacific region in the forecast period.

