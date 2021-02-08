Halal Hair Care Market Size, Global Trends, Business Profiles and Forecast to 2027

Rockville, United States, 2021-Feb-08 — /EPR Network/ —The global market for halal hair care is anticipated to gain taction through 2030 due to rising consciousness regarding personal and hair care products across the world. Halal beauty products are mainly used by the Islamic and Muslim populations for their personal grooming and haircare. Islamic population prefers halal cosmetic products as it is something that complies with their cultural requirements. The growing trend of looking good and focusing on self-grooming among them is continuing to encourage the people to increase their spendings on cosmetics and hair care products. In the current scenario, pollution and other environmental hazards are rising to a great extent due to emission of harmful gases which is creating a threat amongst the consumers regarding hair loss and hair damages. People are willling to spend whatever it costs to maintain their good looks and hair, propelling the progress of halal hair care products.

Growing muslim population,rising pollution, consciousness regarding beauty and hair care, rising innovation etc are the key factors estimated to contribute exponentially towards the progress of this market through 2030.

The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic has put a pressure on the progress of this market. Slowdown in the production and distribution has been witnessed by the players in this market. The virus started spreading throughout the world since december 2019 and is currently affecting almost 100 countries of the world leading to numerous deaths. The World Health Organization has declared a state of public health emergency. Globally, the cosmetics and haircare manufacturers in this market are suffering fromdecline in demand and supply of their products and services due to the ongoing crisis. Ecotrail Personal care and Iba Halal Care have been among these sufferers. These corporations faced strong fall in demand as a result of which they declared suspension in their production. The lockdown and other trade barriers imposed by the government created chaos for halal hair care and cosmetics products which restricted the progress of this market. However, after the liftingof lockdown, gradual progress in this marketis observed. It is estimated that in the coming years the market will flourish owing to increasing preference among the Islamic population about the ethical consumption of hair care products along with high demands for organic products by the muslim consumers.

The major competitors in this market includes Amara Cosmetics, Iva Beauty Corporation, Inika Corporation, Saaf Skincare, PHB Ethical Beauty Limited, OnePure LLC, Golden Rose, SAAF International Corporation, Sampure Minerals, Ecotail Personal Care Corporation, Clara International Incorporation etc. These cosmetics and haircare manufacturers are increasingly focusing on the adoption of several strategic undertakings such asexpansions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships collaborations, innovations, product upgradations etc to deal with the rising competition level.

For instance, Amara Halal Cosmetics, a cosmetics and hair care corporation in North America is focusing on expanding its operations as well as product varieties in haircare such as shampoos, conditioners, styling products etc to improve global presence and customer base. It has adopted expansion as a strategyin May 2020 to capture the market shareglobally.

On November 2020, Safi Corporation collaborated with with Lion & Lion Corporation as their digital marketing partner to strengthen the presence of the company throughout the world. The aim was to position its hair care products as natural, tested, organic and skin friendly among the users which created significant attraction among the customers.

Due to the ongoing crisis, Eva beauty corporation has shifted its focus to online selling through social networking sites and shopping applications to increase their sales in the pandemic.This strategy is enabling the company to reach the customers throughout the world and increase profitability level.

Self-grooming products continue to witness a steady rise in traction, owing to the growing need of individuals to look good in a world that eyes outer looks over inner beauty. Individual spending on cosmetic products has grown significantly over the years owing to the rising per-capita income coupled with the urge to look attractive in the socially.

Cosmetics industry has been witnessing new trends due to the shifting consumer preference for natural, organic, and specific type of products. For instance, halal beauty products are gaining momentum in the cosmetic care industry, with the Muslim population eying personal care products that comply with the requirements of being halal. Halal is an Arabic term in Islamic laws that describes items that are considered acceptable for consumption or use. Consequently, halal hair care products are witnessing significant demand from the Muslim population. Furthermore, halal products, such as halal hair care items are associated with values, such as care towards animal & environment welfare, and social responsibility. These factors remain imperative to the growth in the halal hair care market.

Lack of awareness about halal hair care products remains a main challenge for the market, stakeholders are taking increased marketing initiatives to make this category lucrative for business growth. Leading players in the halal hair care market are focusing on creating a distinct brand identity and appealing marketing messages, apart from certifying products as halal to expand their customer base.

Growing focus on creating awareness about the benefits of using halal hair care products remains a key strategy of manufacturers to drive sales among the reluctant non-Islamic population. Such accelerating efforts are anticipated to favor growth in the halal hair care market in the forthcoming years.

Global Halal Hair Care Market: Overview

A steadily rising numbers of halal products are getting certified across the globe, leading to the easy availability and access to these products. Thus the markets for halal products are also increasingly being able to target non-traditional consumers (non-Muslims). The trend stays true for the global halal hair care market as well.

Halal products were majorly consumed by Muslims in the past, however, there has been a massive consumption of halal hair care by non-Muslims in the past few years. The rise in demand is due to increased preference for natural and organic products. Consumers today are becoming aware about the presence of harmful chemicals that damage hair in the long run. Therefore, a significant share of the global population is shifting from chemicals to natural and organic products. Halal hair care market will face a significant rise in the market due to this demand of organic hair care.

The proven fact of natural and organic hair care being more effective for various hair problems like baldness, hair fall, and dandruff will also boost the market in the coming years. The youth is interested about the environmental friendly, cruelty free and vegan products and lifestyle. This shift in lifestyle is the major factor for the demand of halal hair care market. Awareness about grooming is also another reason for the growth. The increases awareness among males about hair care is also likely to boost the market.

The word Halal (Arabic word) was typically used to indicate lawful food; however over time this word and the concept behind it has been applied to several aspects particularly in the cosmetic industry. Cosmetic products particularly hair care products such as shampoo, hair oil and hair conditioners, typically consist of animal bone, hair and skin. Also, straightening and curling treatments make use of non-halal products such as keratin. Halal hair care products are enriched with natural ingredients. They are based on proven Halal science and are certified by the Halal authority of that particular region. Today, Halal shampoo is in great demand and is a leading Halal hair care product category. It has been witnessed that apart from Islamic population, consumers from different religions and countries are preferring Halal hair care products over other inorganic cosmetic products.

Halal Hair Care- Drivers

Growing hijab wearing population particularly in Islamic countries in Southern part of Asia is driving the growth of Halal hair care market. Halal hair care products offer benefits such as good fragrance, long lasting freshness and also help in increasing hair volume. Growing interest in self-grooming among consumers is playing an important role in boosting the Halal hair care market. Personal grooming even in the developing regions has become a necessity. Some hair treatments such as treatment for excessive dandruff can be cured with natural and organic hair products. Moreover, Halal anti dandruff shampoo is largely used to treat itchy scalp. Increasing number of working women in Islamic countries and growing spending on quality cosmetics is also creating a positive impact on the Halal hair care market.

Halal Hair Care- Restraints

Lack of awareness is the major obstacle in the way of growth of Halal hair care products. The Halal certified products are still unknown to non-Islamic population. Also, pricing can be a major issue with respect to Halal products as they are expensive. This is expected to have a restraining effect on the use of halal products among non-Islamic population.

Unavailability of wide scale of Halal products is another factor hampering the growth and development of Halal hair care products. Unacceptance from non-Islamic population is one of the significant factors which is creating negative impact on the growth of Halal hair care market.

Halal Hair Care- Regional Outlook

As Islamic population is mostly concentrated in Asia-Pacific (APAC), it is likely to be a lucrative region for Halal hair care products market. Asian countries such as Bangladesh, Pakistan, Indonesia, India, Malaysia and Indonesia have high concentration of Islamic population that are using Halal hair care products. This is expected to push the growth of the Halal hair care products market in APAC in the coming years. In addition, increasing per capita income in these countries is another significant factor fuelling the growth of Halal hair care products in APAC region.

Halal Hair Care- key Companies

Some of the prominent companies that manufacture Halal hair care products along with other Halal based cosmetics companies are The Halal Cosmetic Company, Amara Cosmetics, MMA Bio Lab, Inika, Martha Tilhar Group, SirehEmas, Clara International, Ivy Beauty, OnePure, Ethical Beauty, and Muslimah Manufacturing.

