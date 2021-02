Universal Probe Library Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast By End-use Industry 2018 2027

Universal probe library is intended for life science research. This technology is used to enable highly flexible and quick quantification of almost any transcript in the transcriptome of a wide range of organisms by leveraging real time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) essays. Universal probe library reduces assay design time and the time to reach final result, combines high assay specificity with convenience and flexibility, and doesn’t need any special hardware or unique reaction conditions.

Request for Sample detailed and COVID-19 impact analysis on this market: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=438

The universal probe library is witnessing progress on the back of growing life science studies, increasing dependency on validations based on RT-PCR, proliferating biotechnology segment, and burgeoning demand for advanced technology in the R&D vertical.

Life science field has been underpinning gains in healthcare system, being supported by hefty government funding & private investments. Growing private investments in this sector have resulted into vigorous competition in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology segments. These fields are vital end-user industries for the global universal probe library market, thus, growing investments in them are expected to boost the use of universal probe library technology.

With high level of compatibility, the advanced technology-based universal probe library has been used successfully in multiple assays, including gene knockdown quantification, and microarray validation assays, among others. With unique and impressive capabilities of universal probe library technology, the global universal probe library market is likely to grow in the near future.

However, lack of awareness about advanced technologies, high initial spending, and need of specificity continue to impede the progress of the universal probe library market.

Global Universal Probe Library Market: Snapshot

The global universal probe library market is foreseen to gain impetus due to the presence of top companies, viz. Roche Life Science and Sigma-Aldrich introducing highly advanced products with sophisticated features. For instance, Sigma-Aldrich’s Universal ProbeLibrary probes offer features that help in making probe-based assays convenient, flexible, and specific. They also help to significantly reduce assay implementation and design times. Furthermore, they do not require unusual reaction or special hardware conditions. Some companies also provide free online software for easy steps to design hydrolysis probe-based, cost-effective, and specific quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) assays.

Web-based software tools such as Roche Life Science’s ProbeFinder combined with Universal ProbeLibrary probes could create decent demand in the market. The advantage of creating optimal real-time assays is one of the factors supporting the demand for such tools in the market. Universal probe library is considered as a new concept that helps to streamline gene expression analysis with qPCR. This could be evidenced by Roche Applied Science’s Universal ProbeLibrary with only 165 prevalidated probes allowing users to quantify and analyze gene expression data with high throughput and peak efficiency. It combines SYBR Green I assay’s speed and flexibility with high specificity of probe-based assays.

Request for TOC of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=438

Universal probe library is a qPCR system that is typically merged with probe finder assay designing software. This easy-to-use system is adopted by researchers to discover the correct probe/primer combination and also set up the qPCR assay. This probe based assay typically depends on detection (which is sequence specific) of the desired PCR product. The amalgamation of the probe and specific gene primers leads to enhanced sensitivity and specificity. They are based on LNA (Locked Nucleic Acid) probes. LNA probes are short modified molecules of nucleic acid which are capable to bind with their targets irrespective of their short lengths. This bonding nature makes them useful in in-situ hybridization or even real time PCRs.

Universal Probe Library Market- Drivers

Research funding from government and favorable legislative scenario are expected to drive the global market for antibody library technologies over the forecast period. Research and development in life science is highly reliant on government research and funding grants. Formation of provisions of subsidy and policies by several governments boosts research and development activities across various sections of the universal probe library market.

As a majority of activities in biotechnology and life science research are in collaboration, biotechnology would not have existed without venture capitalists. Even though large biotechnology companies performed well in the market, the biotechnology sector is dominated by relatively small, loss-making companies that have less funds. These small companies underperformed and thus, investors are unwilling to finance such a capital constrained business. However, this may benefit the sector by stimulating mergers and acquisition activities. Expansion in the size of library is another driver which is fuelling the growth of the universal probe library market. Automation is increasingly becoming common in life science research, due to the demand for increased productivity, speed, accuracy, and efficiency. Wide exploitation of these technologies in nearest future is forecasted to create a huge demand for universal probe library technologies over the next decade.

Universal Probe Library Market- Restraints

Specificity issues and lack of awareness of regulatory procedures for universal probe library technologies are factors hindering the growth of the market. The lack of inclination to adopt new techniques by some small scale biotechnology companies limits the widespread use of universal probe libraries. Lack of awareness towards regulatory pathways for the use of universal probe library market is hampering the market growth. Unfavorable binding may result in the loss of high affinity ligands, as it may corrupt proper selection due to a high number of false positives.

Request Customized Report As Per Your Requirements: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=438

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. We are headquartered in Dubai, and operate from our sales office in Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates