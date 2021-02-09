HoduCC Announced One More Reputed Client “Air Peace, Nigeria Airlines” in the List of Its Proud

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ — HoduSoft, a well-known VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) solution provider is proud to announce the addition of a reputed client, “Air Peace, Nigeria Airlines” to their list of valuable clientele. With its outstanding features and performance, HoduCC has achieved a huge base of satisfied customers all over the world. HoduCC-Call/Contact center software is one of the best products offered by HoduSoft. It is comprehensive and consolidated software, suitable for all types of call/contact centers. It comprises intelligence, security, and advanced features and is designed in a manner to make sure that user loyalty is built and the customers’ expectations are accomplished.

Some of the key features of HoduCC include:

Remote Agent

Inbuilt WebRTC Phone

Browser-Based

Call Forwarding To Mobile

Call Bridging

Call Recording

Highly Secure

Based on the client’s requirements, HoduSoft performs the installation of the HoduCC software on its customer’s server. A lot of popular brands such as Vistaprint, UNICEF, Brother Printers, and many more are using HoduCC. Air Peace, which is a private Nigerian airline, is the new addition to the list of popular clients of HoduCC. The airline was established in the year 2013 and has its head office in Lagos State, Nigeria. Air Peace provides passenger and charter services for the major cities of Nigeria and flies to a number of West African destinations and the Middle East.

When asked about the details, the concerned person said, “We feel delighted to expand our clientele base. When we see that clients are happy with our products or services, we feel more energetic and motivated to do much better and serve our clients in the best possible manner. HoduSoft is a well-known Call & Contact Center Software provider, serving hundreds of customers and helping organizations of every size of business. Air Peace is another addition to our family of valuable clients. We are pleased to assist Air Peace Nigerian airline with our state-of-the-art HoduCC software, which is an ultimate solution to manage various call center services with ease.”

The concerned person further added, “Whether it’s about making outbound calls, managing incoming calls, or tracking various call/contact center metrics, HoduCC will be able to do everything. Some of the key features of HoduCC include Predictive Dialer, Auto Dialer, Multi-Tenant, ACD, WebRTC, Skill Based Mapping, Multi-Level IVR, and more. Being an Omnichannel Contact Center Software, HoduCC lets customer support teams provide personal and productive phone support within an omnichannel customer journey. Altogether, HoduCC is a perfect solution for businesses with a large volume of outgoing calls.”

With corporate-class call center software execution and consumer-like ease of use, HoduCC assists call centers in managing calls, generating good quality leads, motivating agents, and offering exceptional customer satisfaction.

About HoduSoft

Since 2015, HoduSoft is one of the top Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) solution providers in India. With years of experience in the VoIP industry, HoduSoft has introduced an array of innovative products to redefine communication. With a dedicated approach towards developing world-class solutions and a wide variety of products, HoduSoft ensures the best returns on technological investments. Till now, HoduSoft has served 200+ customers in 32 countries spread across 6 continents along with 51 partners offering the products throughout the world.

