EquityTrack Helps Companies Perform Capital Raises through its Cloudraise® Platform

Salt Lake City, United States, 2021-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ — EquityTrack is pleased to announce they can help companies perform capital raises through its Cloudraise® platform. This software helps companies raise money from investors and gain access to that capital through crowdfunding markets.

When companies use EquityTrack’s Clouraise funding platform, they can provide a direct offering to investors using the SEC registration exemptions Regulation A and Regulation D offerings. One of the biggest challenges companies face when trying to increase capital from investors is managing the legal, subscription and payment process for each investor’s securities. With the Cloudraise® invest now button, businesses can easily put the button on their website and raise the amount of capital they need to further grow their business.

The EquityTrack Cloudraise® platform is easy to set up directly on a company’s website, allowing them to provide potential shareholders with an easy way to invest in their company. The software is easy to manage for issuers and provides a simple way to track the campaign and monitor its success. Crowdfunding with direct offerings is one of the most efficient ways to build capital for businesses.

Anyone interested in learning about the Cloudraise platform and how it can help raise capital can find out more by visiting the EquityTrack website or by calling 801-433-9925.

About EquityTrack: EquityTrack is a cap table management provider designed to help businesses better manage their investors. With effective cap table management and innovative software, they provide the platform companies need to reach their investors and build capital through direct offerings. The Cloudraise® software makes it easy to do all of the heavy lifting and monitor success.

Company: EquityTrack

Address: 66 Exchange Place

City: Salt Lake City

State: UT

Zip code: 84111

Telephone number: 1-801-433-9925