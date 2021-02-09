Pon Pure Chemicals expands its line of Rust preventive and metal working fluids

Chennai, India, 2021-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ — Pon Pure Chemicals the chemical manufacturing and distribution wing of the Pon Pure Chemicals group is stepping up its inventory in Rust Preventive Oils.

The additional line includes metal working fluids Purit CM305, Purit CM310HD and Purit CS400 , these are also referred to as coolants.Use recommendations are for moderate to high range applications. The Purit CM305 is mineral water soluble cutting oil formulated for all general purpose machining having good lubricity specifically for moderate applications.

The head of the division says,’We, as a noted metal working fluids manufacturer in India and have made value additions on the products, bringing in increased efficacy and broader spectrum of usage .”

He also adds, “ Purit CM310HD is suitable for cutting as well as grinding operations for ferrous and non-ferrous materials and especially for cast iron machining. Metal cutting fluid prices are also attractively tagged so as to have a a competitive edge. ”

Get to know more on the entire product range and features by visiting the link

About the company:

Pon Pure Chemicals Group was started in the year 1981 with Chennai as head quarters. In the past 40 years it has made its presence in Australia, Bangladesh, Singapore, Dubai and Srilanka. In India there is a strong network of 25+ warehouses and branches,and diversified into Logistics, Chemicals and Renewable energy verticals.

Contact us:

Name: Keshav

Designation: Executive

Mobile: +91-7338820509

Mail Id: enquiry@pure-chemical.com