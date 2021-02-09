FIS in partnership with Voodoo Rocks created a brand new mobile application VGR Sputnik for the Volkswagen Group Rus Kaluga plant

The functionality of the application allows employees to use it as a one-stop-shop to receive the company news, surveys, company vacancies, factory transport timetables, canteen menus, photos and video reports from corporate events. The application also provides integration with the SAP system implemented in the enterprise.

As FIS account manager Aman Mamyrbekov states, “one of the priority areas of FIS is the active development of cooperation with international global brands, and the implementation of this project with a plant in Kaluga is a next step of our successful long-term partnership with Volkswagen Group Rus. I am sure this experience will contribute to the strengthening of our mutually beneficial relationship. ”

Voodoo Rocks CEO Alexander Kryshtalev is certain that “implementation of such mobile tools is a necessary step towards the digitalization of HR processes. In addition to significantly improving the feedback channels of employees with management, at the same time, there is an increase in the efficiency of interaction with personnel, allowing receive up-to-date information directly from all the departments involved with minimization of personal communication, which is really critical in the actual conditions of compliance with quarantine measures.”

As noted by Dr. Gerrit Spengler, HR Director of Volkswagen Group Rus LLC, “FIS was selected as a contractor in the course of a long and thorough tender selection, it was found to meet all the stated requirements and the results of the work done fully met our expectations regarding the solution of the set business tasks”.

This application was developed for the first time for an enterprise of Volkswagen Group Rus, similar developments were previously implemented only at foreign sites of the Volkswagen company.

The plant of Volkswagen Group Rus is located in the industrial park Grabtsevo in Kaluga, approximately 170 km southwest of Moscow. There are the automobile plant of Volkswagen and ŠKODA and the 1.6 MPI engine production (EA211 Series). Through recent years, the enterprise achieved high results and continues to improve, including paying special attention to personnel development. In 2018 and 2019, the Volkswagen plant in Kaluga was awarded the Transformer of the Year award for the best efficiency among Volkswagen factories in the world, due to precise planning, increased productivity and optimal use of investments.