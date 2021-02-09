Sharifah Hardie Announces Intent to Run for CA State Senate District 33 in 2024 Primary Election

Long Beach, CA, 2021-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ — Business consultant, talk show host, author, and Long Beach, California resident Sharifah Hardie is proud to announce her intent to run for California State Senate District 33 in the 2024 Primary Election. After spending years empowering small businesses, Hardie now plans to use her experience to invest in and improve her community. Specifically, through her candidacy, Hardie will address her plans to create jobs, eradicate homelessness, and achieve diversity, equity, and inclusion in District 33 and across the United States.

Hardie has been a California resident since 1985, spending much of her childhood in South Central Los Angeles. In 2003, Hardie relocated to Long Beach, California, and has lived there since. Though this will be Hardie’s first senate campaign, she has long worked to find solutions to District 33’s many problems, including by running for candidacy in the 2020 Long Beach City Council primaries.

She believes deeply that people can accomplish anything if given the right support, resources, and information, and that diversity, equity, and inclusion are paramount when striving to overcome social disparities and issues. For this reason, she has dedicated her career to consulting businesses in District 33 and beyond, helping individuals find a platform to raise their voices and speak out about important issues, and sharing her own experiences and struggles candidly to inspire others to continue charging ahead.

With the Presidential inauguration occurring just a few days ago, Hardie is optimistic that a new President offers hope for a new day and feels inspired to have seen Kamala Harris take office as the first female, African American, and Asian American Vice President. However, Hardie also recognizes that there is still hard work to do and changes to make. With this in mind, Sharifah Hardie is proud to say, “I am going to be the change I want to see in California.”

As a long-time District 33 resident, Hardie understands the community’s problems because she faces them, too. If elected, Hardie would invest in District 33, just as she has invested in so many individuals and small businesses throughout her career.

Sharifah Hardie welcomes all support and invites anyone interested in learning more about her or making a contribution to visit her campaign website and Instagram: https://www.sharifahhardieforsenate.com/

About Sharifah Hardie:

Sharifah Hardie is a business consultant, talk show host, author, diversity and inclusion expert, and influencer. She is resilient, deliberate, and precise, and she uses her wide range of knowledge and experience to help individuals, companies, and communities be the best they can and find the success they deserve. Sharifah has comprehensive plans to help her community, share her best advice, and continue on her journey to become a representative of California’s District 33 in 2024.