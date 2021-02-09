Asos Purchases Topshop Brand from Arcadia as Part of Its Expansion Plan

The movie is part of Asos plan to gain more presence in the online space. This will allow them to operate online stores using the Topshop brand.

London, UK, 2021-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ — In a massive deal, Asos has agreed to buy the Topshop, Miss Selfridge, Topman, and HIIT brands for 295 million pounds ($405 million) from Arcadia Group, the retail giant of Philip Green. The deal also includes 30 million pounds of inventory. Asos has seen a rise in shares to as much as 4.6% in London.

An interesting note is that Asos has only agreed to purchase the brands, not the physical stores. Asos looks to expand their online brands and adding recognizable names like Topshop will do just that. The company already has plenty of experience in the online space and in handling effective eCommerce web design. Agencies like this one are making it easier and easier for companies to get eCommerce right, but companies that have experience in the field still have an advantage over players that are arriving late to the party.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the closure of stores the world over and forced many companies to alter to a more online heavy approach. For entities like Arcadia, ones who have been hesitant to embrace online retail, the pandemic made matters worse. In November, Arcadia went into bankruptcy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After lockdown commenced in 2020, other retailers like Oasis Warehouse, Debenhams, and Edinburgh Woollen Mill collapsed. Arcadia is one of the more well-known British retail companies, and perhaps the most recognized to suffer a complete fall.

The online presence of Asos has been putting pressure on traditional retailers like Topshop for years, and the slow acceptance of the shifting retail landscape to a more digital way of life has hampered companies like Arcadia. With the purchase, Asos has put the battle to rest.

E-commerce has taken the industry by storm. Boohoo Group Plc agreed to buy rival Debenhams last week for 55 million pounds. Asos and Boohoo place their focus on online retail. The result of these deals will see thousands of jobs lost, adding to the over 100,00 already lost in the last year. Asos is on record saying they will keep only about 300 employees of Arcadia. This act will see a closure of roughly 70 stores.

Asos is considering permitting one store on London’s Oxford Circus to sell Topshop clothes in a third-party arrangement – per a call with journalists from Chief Executive Officer Nick Beighton.

Topshop has high brand recognition in the U.S. and across Europe, areas that Asos is looking to expand its customer base. Since the sale of Green’s BHS department in 2015, the Topshop brand has struggled, and the pandemic worsened the situation to a level that made this deal a favorable outcome for Arcadia.

The brands that Asos purchased had combined revenue of 1 billion pounds in 2019, and these research purchases are expected to boost that number in the foreseeable future.

Source: IV Media.