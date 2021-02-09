Saeidan Publishes New Report: A Look Back on Medicare Annual Enrollment 2021

Los Angeles, CA, 2021-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ — Saeidan, a solutions company seeking to transform the Medicare experience, has published a new analytics-based report on A Look Back at Medicare Annual Enrollment 2021: Key Findings and Implications.

This third comprehensive report from Saeidan, based on primary and secondary research, examines how the 2021 Medicare Annual Enrollment period was impacted by external factors, such as the pandemic and political climate, changes in Medicare Advantage offerings, and ongoing trends in consumer preferences.

Key findings from the report include:

1. The number of Medicare Advantage plans and supplemental benefits options available to shoppers continues to increase. While dental, hearing, vision, and transportation have long contributed to the overall increase in the number of benefit options available to shoppers, the current pandemic brought with it an additional expansion of telehealth and COVID-related benefits.

2. Affordability continues to be top-of-mind as consumers evaluate Medicare plans. Over half (54%) of Medicare Advantage plans for 2021 will require no premium and 60% of all Medicare Advantage shoppers opted for a $0 premium plan. Even more important are maximum out-of-pocket (MOOP) costs, with 54% of shoppers on Ask Claire eliminating plans with MOOPs higher than the market average.

3. Consumers are increasingly turning to online tools to help inform Medicare decision-making. As Medicare plans become more numerous and complex, the decision-making process is more difficult. Also, the pandemic made it harder for many shoppers to attend live sessions or meet face-to-face with licensed agents, thereby driving the already accelerating trend toward use of online tools. One survey found that 43% of respondents preferred online tools as their top choice, more than three times those who preferred meeting with an agent.

According to Riaz Ali, CEO of Saeidan, “While COVID-19 prevented most face-to-face interactions, that didn’t inhibit Medicare consumers from reevaluating their Medicare plans. Saeidan found that plan shopping during this AEP was high, even for current enrollees, with 76% of our sampled users indicating that they were already enrolled in a Medicare plan. We also found the majority of shoppers are interested in Medicare Advantage plans. This is consistent with projections that over half of Medicare beneficiaries will be enrolled in Medicare Advantage (vs. traditional, fee-for-service Medicare) by 2030.”

About Saeidan:

Saeidan is on a mission to transform the experience for those navigating Medicare. We are committed to elevating the voice of the consumer in healthcare decision making and building products and services that help people navigate Medicare. Learn more about Saeidan here: www.saeidan.com

About Ask Claire:

Ask Claire, a product innovation by Saeidan, is an independent digital guidance platform for those with Medicare. Today, Ask Claire helps users understand the program, compare Medicare plans, and connect directly with health plans when they are ready. For healthcare stakeholders, Ask Claire provides an unparalleled data and insights platform to understand consumers’ experiences with the program so they can make more meaningful improvements to their products and services. Learn more here: www.askclaire.com

