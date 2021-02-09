Tension Control Market 2022 Expected to Rise at A Higher CAGR Value, Driving Factors, Sales and Revenue

IL, USA, 2021-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Tension Control Market by Type (Automated & Manual), Component (Load Cell, Controller, Diameter Sensor, Dancer Roller, Brake, Clutch), Application (Paper, Flexible Printing & Packaging, Metal & Foil, Others), and Region – Global Forecast to 2022″, The global tension control market is estimated to reach USD 891.4 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1,118.8 Million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.65%, during the forecast period. The market is set to grow due to the increasing demand for automated tension control and the rising transition toward flexible printing & packaging from rigid packaging.

The load cell/force transducer segment is expected to hold the largest share of the tension control market, by component, during the forecast period.

The load cell/force transducer is a vital component that helps in measuring tensions directly in the tension zones of a moving web system and sends a signal to the indicator or controller for taking corrective measures to control it. The segment is expected to be driven by the rising adoption of automation in aluminum, paper processing, and printing & packaging industries, particularly in Asia Pacific and Europe. Emerging economies such as China and India are witnessing substantial growth in packaging machinery manufacturing, particularly for the food & beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. The increasing demand for packaging machinery in Europe, particularly in Germany and Italy, for exporting to North America and Asia Pacific is further driving the market for this segment.

The flexible printing & packaging segment is expected to dominate the tension control market, by application, in 2017.

The flexible printing & packaging segment comprises various end-uses, which include food & beverage, pharmaceutical & homecare, lamination, and labeling. Tension control finds maximum use in food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and printing & packaging applications. Tension control is a necessary component in machineries where flexible printing & packaging is done. Low tensile strength of the flexible material often leads to fluctuations in tension in the moving web and can drastically affect the quality of the process, leading to low-quality printing, irregular packaging, uneven lamination, perforation in packaging, and other issues. The growing transition toward flexible packaging in these sectors due to increased competition among retailers, which, in turn, has increased the demand for high-quality labeling, printing, and packaging, thereby driving the tension control market.

Asia Pacific: Expected to be the leading market for tension controls during the forecast period.

The tension control market has been analyzed with respect to six regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to lead the tension control market, by region. The increase in demand for packaging machinery imports and manufacturing, due to rising transition toward flexible packaging in the food & beverage sector is the major driving factor for tension control market in Asia Pacific. The growth in pharmaceutical manufacturing further offers opportunities for the tension control market in the region.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the tension control market. These include Maxcess (US), Montalvo (US), Erhardt+Leimer (Germany), FMS (Switzerland), Double E (US), Nireco (Japan), and Re (Italy). The leading players are trying to understand the markets in developing economies and are adopting various strategies to increase their market shares.

