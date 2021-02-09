JC Foundation Trust Launches Digital News & Media Website

Salford, United Kingdom, 2021-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ — JC Foundation Trust has recently launched a “JNews & Media” website (www.jnews.media) providing a platform for regional and jewish communities to get latest news on various categories at a click of a button.

The major focus is on worldwide political news divided into 5 sections like US News, UK News, Asia News, Europe News and World News.

“I had an idea of starting a news & media site for the Jewish & local communities to provide fresh, informative and updated local and international news – all at one place.” said Jay Charara, Chairman at JC Foundation Trust. “I’m happy to see it going LIVE and aim to continuously add new sections and features based on the feedback we receive.”

Apart from news, it also has other sections like classifieds, business directory, events, photo galleries etc to make the site more engaging.

About JC Foundation Trust:

The JC foundation trust (https://www.jcfoundationtrust.org/) aims to provide a platform for the local community, enhance community cohesion and a give a social voice when it comes to important issues such as disability , antisemitism, discrimination social justice and ethics.

Media Contact:

Jay Charara

6 Greencroft Way, Salford, Lancashire, M7 2GJ

marketing@jnews.media

+44 7541 379742