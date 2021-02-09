Quad Skate Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2021 to 2030

QUAD SKATE MARKET INTRODUCTION

Quad skates are the most versatile roller skaters. Quad skates have a toe stop, or rubber break, in the front which helps a quick and smooth stop. Quad skates have remained popular for a long time as they have excellent ankle support and are coined as the original roller skates. Quad skates are favored by both beginners as well as skilled quad skaters. Quad roller skates are mainly used for indoor skating but are also used by outdoor skaters, dance skaters, speed skaters, roller derby skaters and many others. As quad skates don’t shake sideways and give an excellent balance, they are perfect for beginners and skilled skaters. For long, the simple and attractive design of quad roller skates has made them the leading type of roller skates. Quad skates are preferred over inline skates, due to their large footprint, which increases stability. Skaters can perform a full curve by merely leaning over one side.

QUAD SKATE MARKET DYNAMICS

The primary factor, which has driven the quad skate market in the sports industry, is the comfort and a protective shield offered by the product to the skaters. Thus, manufacturers of quad skate are concerned regarding the quality and designs of quad skate and present their best offerings for the quad skate.

Another major factor which is driving the quad skate market is the awareness and consciousness towards ones’ health. Skating is as great as a cross-training exercise. The body burns anywhere between 300 to 600 calories in an hour from skating. It provides a complete aerobic workout involving all the muscles of the body. Skating causes fewer shocks to joints as compared to running. Thus, aiding in the expansion of the market for the quad skates.

QUAD SKATE MARKET SEGMENTATION

There are different types of quad skates. The best quad roller skate is the one which has less weight, good speed and performance. The significant parts of quad skates are:

Boots

Quad skate boots are commonly made of composite plastics and polymer, PVC, leather, fiberglass and carbon fiber. There are two types of boots: high boot and a lower cut boot. High boot gives more ankle support and is better for a beginner skater. Lower cut boot allows for more movement and flexibility.

Plates

The materials used in plates went from a steel plate to aluminum and now to carbon fiber plates. The plates were very heavy before, but manufacturers are making it lighter in weight.

Wheels

There are three types of wheels, hard wheels, soft wheels and hybrid wheels. Harder wheels are mainly for the indoor skaters as they are more durable and the soft wheels are for the outdoor skaters since they have a better grip. The hybrid wheels are for both indoor and outdoor purposes. The wheels used in quad skates may also depend upon the size and the material of the wheel.

Bearings

Bearings allow quad skate to rotate smoothly over the surface.

On the basis of the parts, quad skates are further segmented as:

Artistic

Jam

Rhythm/ dance

Indoor

Roller derby

Speed

On the basis of the material type, the quad skate market is segmented as:

Plastic

Metal

QUAD SKATE MARKET REGIONAL OVERVIEW

The regional demand for the quad skates varies across the world. North America has a large number of quad skate manufacturing companies with high investment capability, thus making it the most valuable market in terms of revenue in the forecast period.

The demand for quad skates may also grow in Asia Pacific region as many new manufacturers are coming up and expecting a hike in the market of quad skates.

The market for quad skates may rise in China and Japan as there is a large variety of available at a low and economic cost.

QUAD SKATE MARKET KEY PLAYERS

The prominent vital players in the market of quad skates are:

Riedell

Vanilla

Hyper

Pacer

Roller Derby

Chicago

Dominion

Sure Grip

Luigino

Rock

