Mini Balance Beam Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR During 2021 to 2030

Mini Balance Beam Market Overview

The mini balance beam is similar to a gymnastics beam with a very low ground clearance, used for the gymnastic practice at home or in institutes. Mini balance beams are ideal for beginners or for preschoolers to learn the various walks or skills. Mini balance beams having the same specifications used in international gymnastic competition, follow the guidelines set forth by the International Gymnastics Federation. Mini balance beams are usually made of leather like materials.

Mini Balance Beams Market Dynamics

Gymnastics has been considered as the most prominent part of all the world games. Among the disciplines, there are rhythmic gymnastics, trampolining and tumbling as well as acrobatics and aerobics. Major factors driving the mini balance beam market are various international and national games tournaments such as Olympics ASEAN games, Commonwealth games, among others, where gymnastics is an essential part. All such tournaments are aiding in the growth of the interest among participants, thereby raising the demand for mini balance beams. In a bid to promote gymnastics, associations & sponsors have focused on expanding more gymnastic centers & clubs across the globe, especially in the developing regions, which creates huge opportunities for the mini balance beam in the future. In today’s time, most of the schools have started training their students in gymnastics from a very early age which aids in developing the students’ interests. The alternate factor that is driving the market for mini balance beams is increasing the fitness trend among the female population of the world. Females are more likely to take up gymnastics to keep themselves fit & flexible, which is likely to increase the demand for the mini balance beam.

Factors influencing the growth of the mini balance beams include a lack of awareness about mini balance beams along with the high price of the mini balance beam. Another factor that is hindering the growth of the mini balance beam is the counterfeit products or difference in construction, which affects the performance of the gymnast.

Mini Balance Beam Market Segmentation

Global market for mini balance beam is segmented on the basis of product type, beam size, target buyers & their sales channel. On the basis of product type, mini balance beams are segmented as standard beams, foldable (floor) beam & spring beams. By beam size, mini balance beams are classified as 3 feet, 6 feet, 7 feet, 8 feet, 9 feet, 12 feet & 16 feet. But in 16 feet, two beams of 8 feet are joined. In terms of target buyers, mini balance beams are segmented as beginner, intermediate & professionals. On the basis of their sales channels, mini balance beams are segmented as the direct-to-customer channel, third-party online channel, specialty stores, value-added resellers & modern trade channels.

Mini Balance Beam Market Regional Overview

Europe is the most dominating market for the mini balance beams followed by the Asia Pacific & North America. Europe has the highest number of participants in gymnastic games at international events, while in Asia Pacific, countries including China, Japan, Australia, India & South Korea have a high number of participants. The number of participants has been increasing day-by-day in these regions which is leading the market for mini balance beams in the forecast period. Increasing participation of Latin America & MEA in gymnastics is also increasing the demand for mini balance bars. Europe, Asia Pacific & North America market contributes to the global mini balance beam market while countries of Latin America & MEA are also showing considerable growth in the mini balance beam market.

Mini Balance Beam Market Prominent Players

The global market for mini balance beam is being run by several local and global players. Some of the major players in the global mini balance bar market are AAI, Janssen Fritsen, Active Wrap, Black Diamond, Champions Sports, Cramer Product Inc., DGS, Gibson Athletic, Acromat and other prominent players.

Mini Balance Beam Market Competitive Analysis

The global market for mini balance beam is fragmented in nature with the presence of many large & small market players. The competition among the existing market players is very high. Therefore, to survive & succeed in such a competitive environment, manufacturers must distinguish their product offering through innovative & unique products. This competitive environment also leads to a cut in the prices of their product to retain their market position, which can also negatively affect the profit margin of the manufacturers.

