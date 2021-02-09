Inflatable Ramps Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR During 2021 to 2030

Global Inflatable Ramps Market: Overview

The global sports industry is continuously expanding due to the rise in the introduction of innovative games and sports equipment and an increase in consumer engagement in sports activities. There has been a surge in positive view towards sports among the consumers which has been driving the demand for various sports equipment. As the kids are engaging more in sports activities, there will be a rise in usage of inflatables ramps in outdoor recreational activities. Therefore, the inflatable ramps are expected to gain prominence as the vendors are innovating their products in the sports industry across the globe, which, in turn, is making a positive impact on the demand for inflatable ramps. Presently, waterparks and amusement parks are more focused on offering sports and games that include inflatables and bouncer ramps that come in various forms, such as castle and bounce house, which is encouraging the brands to come up with new and innovative products. These factors are expected to have a high impact on the prospects of the global inflatable ramps market. Moreover, higher focus on the development of innovative inflatables as well as the rising interest of kids in gaming is also expected to benefit the market in the forthcoming years.

The key vendors in inflatable ramps market are focusing on developing innovative inflatable ramps for kids by adding features such as 3D sports equipment and built-in deflators. Also, the hot-welding technology is used in the production of inflatable ramps in order to minimize the amount of water that can seep inside the inflatables. Due to the innovative and practical styles and designs, as well as excellent product features and quality of inflatable ramps, there is a rise in the adoption of these inflatables ramps across residential and commercial areas.

Global Inflatable Ramps Market: Dynamics

The rise in the introduction of inflatable waterparks and cost-effective inflatable ramps are the key factors driving the growth of inflatable ramps market.

Poor quality inflatable ramps and unpredictable weather are the critical factors that can hamper the growth of inflatable ramps market.

The rise in adoption of the inflatable ramps in water sports and amusement parks across the globe are the latest trends in the inflatable ramps market.

Global Inflatable Ramps Market: Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

The inflatable ramps market can be segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel, application and region. The inflatable bouncer ramps are most widely used in amusement parks. Also, the rise in the penetration of online stores aids in the growth of inflatable ramps market.

Segmentation of the inflatable ramps market based on type:

Inflatable bouncer ramps

Inflatable boat ramps

Inflatable ramps slide

Inflatable stunt ramps

Others

Segmentation of the inflatable ramps market based on distribution channel:

Hypermarket

Departmental Stores

Sport Stores

Online Retail Stores

Others

Segmentation of the inflatable ramps market based on application:

Water Sports

Amusement Parks

Water Parks

Outdoor Recreations

Global Inflatable Ramps Market: Competition Landscape

Examples of some of the key players in the global Inflatable ramps market include i2K Inflatables, All-Star Inflatables, Vano Inflatables Industrial Limited, Grand River Inflatables, Rave Sports, Bounce Time Inflatables, Magic Jump, Inc., U GOTTA JUMP Inc., Bestway (USA) Inc., Maritime Solutions Group, etc.

Global Inflatable Ramps Market: Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the inflatable ramps market followed by North America and Europe region. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness higher growth due to the vast presence of inflatable ramps vendors in China. The demand for inflatable ramps in North America and Europe is increasing due to the increase in usage of varieties of inflatable ramps in water sports and kids events, which is expected to contribute to the growth of inflatable ramps market. The rise in the introduction of innovative inflatable ramps in waterparks is one of the driving factors of inflatable ramps market in the Asia Pacific region. Latin America and MEA are projected to contribute a significant share of the global inflatable ramps market over the forecast period.

For instance, in March 2018, an inflatable waterpark was introduced in Abu Dhabi that includes varieties of inflatable ramps, slides, jumps, balloons, etc. for family entertainment. This introduction of the inflatable waterpark is expected to create growth opportunities for inflatable ramps market in the Middle East region.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Inflatable Ramps Market Segments

Global Inflatable Ramps Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Global Inflatable Ramps Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Inflatable Ramps Market

Global Inflatable Ramps Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Inflatable Ramps Market

Inflatable Ramps Technology

Value Chain of Inflatable Ramps

Global Inflatable Ramps Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis of Global Inflatable Ramps Market includes

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of LatAm

Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) UK BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ Greater China India Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

