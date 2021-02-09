Stearic Acid Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends and Development 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 09, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Stearic Acid Market is estimated to grow significantly in the forecast period owing to the increasing application of stearic acid in personal care products. Stearic acid is a saturated fatty acid that is derived from animal and vegetable fats and oils. It is used in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical products, personal care products (soaps, detergents, shaving creams, shampoo, etc.), candle making and lubricants.

Esters of stearic acid are used in the production of a lustrous effect in soaps, shampoos and other personal care products. Stearic acid offers versatility, thickening, stability, binding and improved shelf life, which makes them ideal to be used in personal care products. It also offers surfactant and cleansing properties that help in oil & dirt removal, making it an indispensable raw material for detergent and soaps production.

In the recent years, the demand for stearic acid has witnessed progressive rise and this trend is predicted to continue in the forecast period as well. The major reason for this trend is the varied range of application products that encompass the use of stearic acid. The application products that include stearic acid mainly comprise hardener for candies, production of plasticizer alcohols, cleaners, detergents, lubricants, etc. The increasing demand for these products from industries like plastics, automotive, paints & coatings, and oil & gas is expected to stimulate the demand for stearic acid, thereby affecting stearic acid industry growth.

Increasing application scope in niche sectors like dietary supplements, metal processing, candle making and pharmaceutical industry is predicted to influence stearic acid market positively in the years to come. The growing consumer awareness for the use of dietary supplements for healthy and hygienic lifestyle will drive the market in the coming years.

Government regulations for Nutritional Labelling and Education Act (NLEA), 2018 concerning the use of saturated fatty acids in food additives is expected to fuel the market impressively. Moreover, increasing organic chemicals application in personal care products will further accompany stearic acid industry growth.

Global Stearic Acid Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Soaps & Detergents

Intermediates

Personal Care

Rubber Processing

Textile

Lubricants

Others

The key players in stearic acid industry comprise Akzo Nobel, BASF, Cayman Chemical, Chemceed, Croda International, Godrej Industries, Procter & Gamble, 3F GROUP, Deeno Group, Emery Oleochemicals, IOI Corporation Berhad, Kao, KLK OLEO, Pacific Oleo Chemicals, Stepan, Nimir Industrial Chemicals, Jarchem Industries, Nissan Chemical America Corporation, Oleon, TAIKO KIKAI INDUSTRIES, and VVF, and Wilmar International.

Global Stearic Acid Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

