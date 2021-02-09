Drug Eluting Stent Market Research Study including Growth Factors, Types and Application by regions from 2021 to 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 09, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Drug Eluting Stent Market is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The drug eluting stent market is highly driven by change in consumers’ lifestyles, heavy consumption of junk food, and prevalence of atherosclerosis in geriatric population. Adoption of minimally invasive techniques may augment the market demand for drug eluting stents.

Increase in geriatric population and shift from angioplasty to DES are likely to propel the market growth during the forecast period. Market challenges such as declining prices and side effects pertaining to the use of drug eluting stents might impede the market growth. Based on polymer coating, the drug eluting stents market comprises non-biodegradable polymer-based and biodegradable polymer based. Based on polymer free coatings, the drug eluting stent industry includes nanoporous surface, slotted tubular surface, micro porous surface and microstructures surface.

Access Drug Eluting Stent Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/drug-eluting-stent-market

Drug Eluting Stent Market, by Product, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

Polymer-based Coatings

Polymer-free Coating

Drug Eluting Stent Market, by Application, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

Coronary Artery Disease

Peripheral Artery Disease

The key players in the drug eluting stents industry include Abbott Laboratories, AlviMedica, Arterius, Biotronik SE Co & KG, Biosensors International Group Ltd, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical Inc, Elixir Medical Inc. Other vendors include Kyoto Medical Planning Co Ltd, Lepu Medical Technology Co Ltd, Micell Technologies Inc, Medtronic Plc, Eurocor GmbH, Opto Circuits, OrbusNeich Medical Company Ltd, QualiMed, Sino Medical Sciences Technology Inc, Sino Medical Sciences Technology Inc, and Stentys SA.

Request a Sample Copy of Drug Eluting Stent Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/drug-eluting-stent-market/request-sample

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Market Snapshot

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Market Categorization 1: Drug Coating

Chapter 5 Market Categorization 2: Application Outlook

Chapter 6 Market Categorization 3: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com