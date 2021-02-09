Epoxy Coating Market Status, Key Vendors Analysis and Regional Outlook 2021-2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 09, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Epoxy Coating Market is estimated to reach USD 41.71 billion by 2024 owing to the growing expenditure on commercial and residential construction in emerging economies across the world. Epoxy is a sealant used for concrete flooring. They are made with best hardening material for any kind of epoxy resin and are well known their quick-drying ability, protective coating and toughness.

As compared to the customary heat cured powder coatings, epoxy coatings can be easily applied, which makes them ideal for a wide range of applications like garage bay floors to concrete protection. Besides, epoxy coatings are applied for concrete repairing, protective equipment coating and anti-corrosive coatings. Overall, epoxy coatings safeguards steel and concrete from corrosion by alkalis and acids, salts and other corrosive factors.

Access Epoxy Coating Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/epoxy-coating-market

Due to the advantages of epoxy coatings in safety, health and environment, water-borne epoxy coatings are mostly used in applications like building & construction, commercial and transportation. The amplified use of electronic elements in automobiles is one of the major driving forces of epoxy coating industry.

Water-borne epoxy coatings hold properties like toughness, mechanical strength with thermal and electrical features enable the broad use of water-borne epoxy coatings in numerous industries. Besides, wind energy and aerospace industries are also extensively demanding water-borne resin composites, which is expected to drive epoxy coating market in the coming years.

Epoxy coating industry is also majorly driven by the growth in coating additives industry. Epoxy coatings are used in different applications like paints and construction. Furthermore, they improve strength, chemical resistance, aesthetics and performance of coatings. In construction industry, epoxies are widely used as adhesives in several forms like epoxy primer and epoxy glue. Rise in demand of additives in several applications because of its performance improvement property is also driving the market positively.

The key trends observed in the market comprise properties like corrosive chemicals, heat, and excellent resistance to ultraviolet light among others. Additionally, epoxy coatings also hold features like exceptional adhesion to metal surface, fibers, glass and remarkable dimensional ability which are expected to fuel epoxy coating market in near future. Nevertheless, strict government regulations to control air pollution and epoxy coatings technology that produce low pollutants are predicted to stimulate the market in future.

The key vendors in epoxy coating industry include Akzo Nobel, Axalta Coating Systems, BASF, PPG Industries, KANSAI PAINT, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Berger Paints India, Nippon Paint, Tikkurila, and RPM International.

Request a Sample Copy of Epoxy Coating Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/epoxy-coating-market/request-sample

Global Epoxy Coating Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

North America

U.S

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com