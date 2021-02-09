Japan Cross-border E-commerce Market Share and Analysis by Application 2030

Felton, California , USA, Feb 09, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The Japan cross-border e-commerce market size is anticipated to value USD 5.75 billion until 2030. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecasted years, 2020 to 2030. Rising usage of smartphones and the internet among the millennial population coupled with the surging adoption of imported consumer goods is expected to trigger market growth.

Japan has witnessed significant reforms such as a surge in the adoption of smartphones and high-speed internet. Further, rapid technological advancements and infrastructure development have increased the disposable income of the working population. Thus, the adoption of e-commerce websites and platforms is projected to increase at a rapid pace.

The B2C platform segment accounted for the highest share across the market in 2019 due to the surging influence of social media and the increasing middle-class population. The C2C segment is expected to register the fastest growth in the upcoming years elimination of complex distribution channels and middleman.

In 2019, the segment of furniture and appliances accounted for the highest share across the market on account of the rising presence of home appliances and furniture manufacturing companies. On the other hand, the personal care segment is projected to hold substantial growth in the upcoming years owing to the increasing popularity of imported cosmetic products among women.

The Japan cross-border e-commerce market includes key players such as Apple Inc., Kakaku.com, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., DMM.com, Ltd., YODOBASHI CAMERA CO., LTD, and Yahoo! Japan Corporation. Strategies like partnerships and collaborations are being undertaken by these players to gain a cutting edge over other players.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The cross border e-commerce market across Japan has been positively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The imposition of lockdown and travel restrictions has reduced the percentage of the offline sale of products. Thus, the e-commerce service providers have started leveraging this situation by providing a hassle-free, doorstep, and contactless delivery. Further, the need for electronic gadgets and personal care products has increased due to emerging work from home policy, online education system and an increasing need for maintaining hygiene and social distance. Moreover, the rise in the usage of the internet at home is expected to augment the market growth across Japan in the post-pandemic period.

Japan Cross-border E-commerce Market: Key Players

Apple Inc., Kakaku.com, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., DMM.com, Ltd., YODOBASHI CAMERA CO., LTD, and Yahoo! Japan Corporation.

