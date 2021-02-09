Flavored Syrups Market Regional Outlook, Application Overview & Trends Analysis, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 08, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Flavored Syrups Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global flavored syrups market is expected to reach USD 65.6 billion by 2025, according to Million Insights, registering a 5.1% CAGR over the forecasted period, from 2019 to 2025. Rapidly increasing demand for customized flavor food products in the food and beverage industry has majorly driven the growth of this market. The flavored syrup is used as a sweetener and taste enhancer in the food and beverage industry which is expected to gain traction among manufactures.

Key Players:

The Hershey Company

Kerry Group

Tate & Lyle

Monin Inc.

Fuerst Day Lawson

Torani

Starbucks Coffee Company

The J.M. Smucker Company

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Panos Brands

Growth Drivers:

The growth of the market is primarily attributed to increasing demand for customized flavor syrups among consumers. Moreover, consumers are willing to experiment with unique and new fruit flavors. This is a key factor which encouraging the market players to develop fruit syrups such as lime-mint, raspberry-mint, lime ginger that offers a combination of bitter, sour and sweet taste in a single dish. In addition, many companies are coming up with innovative flavored syrups to cater to rapidly changing consumer demands. For example, The Ági fruit syrups introduced honey-infused flavored syrup such as raspberry-lemon balm with honey, elder-lime with honey, and baked apples with honey.

Type Outlook:

Fruit

Vanilla

Chocolate

The fruit category accounted for the largest market share of more than 35.0%, in 2018. Increasing consumer demand for fruit-based flavored syrups along with the high preference for a new and unique taste, thereby is expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, consumers are shifting towards organic and natural ingredients, as they are refraining to taste artificial flavors. This factor is encouraging the market players to develop flavored syrups containing natural ingredients.,

Application Outlook:

Bakery & Confectionery

Beverages

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Regional Outlook:

North America held the largest market share of more than 33.0%, in 2018 owing to increasing preference for flavored syrups in snacks, cereal, beverages, and dessert. Furthermore, in this region, the bakery industry is projected to witness considerable growth due to availability of ingredients like filling, topping, and flavors. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of flavored syrups in the food and beverage industry.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR of more than 5.0% over the forecast period. Owing to increasing consumer preferences to consume sweet food, manufacturers are striving to come up with flavored syrups. Hence, many companies entered in Asia Pacific market to fulfill the customer demands.

